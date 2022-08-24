Our 2022 Active Aging Guide in Santa Barbara and Beyond

Our 2022 Active Aging Guide

Santa Barbarans are Living Their Lives to the Fullest

By Leslie Dinaberg | August 25, 2022

The year-round outdoor lifestyle in Santa Barbara is a big plus for older adults who want to stay vibrant, healthy, and active for life. | Credit: pixnio.com

From giving out food at the Ukraine–Poland border to fighting workplace discrimination, surfing competitions, staying fashionable, helping other seniors stay connected, riding the e-bike wave, becoming TikTok sensations, and more, today’s older adults aren’t letting a few more years stop them from living their best lives.

This is the fifth annual edition of this special section. Read on for all sorts of inspiration and practical tips on how to live your life to the fullest, no matter what your age.

Marge Cafarelli and Jan Hill Answered the Call to Serve Food to Serve on the Ukraine – Poland Border

Part of the volunteer team at Medyka (L-R): Laurent, Marge, Tetiana, Jan, and Nazarii | Credit: Jan Hill and Marge Cafarelli

Biking Gives a Boost to Your Brain and Your Body

Outdoor exercise activities, such as biking, can boost brain power and provide a sense of well-being for all ages. | Credit: Luciano / stock.adobe.com

Riding the Wave as a Senior Fitness Ambassador

Sally Saenger teaches a swim class at Los Baños during the pandemic. | Credit: Courtesy

Surprise Social Media Stardom for Sissy Taran

Sissy and Sammi sang their way from a minor fender-bender into major social media success. | Credit: @sammi.schaeff on TikTok

Lovebird’s Nancy Burgner Gives the ‘Real’ Scoop on This Summer’s Hottest Trend

Classic neutral colors, simple lines, and comfortable clothing are part of what make the Coastal Grandma trend so appealing. | Credit: Courtesy

Center for Successful Aging Program is Just a Phone Call Away

Hearing a friendly voice on the phone on a regular basis is the key to CARELINE’s successful program. | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Author Bonnie Marcus Explains How Gendered Ageism Isn’t Just a Female Problem