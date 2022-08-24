Our 2022 Active Aging Guide in Santa Barbara and Beyond
Santa Barbarans are Living Their Lives to the Fullest
Our 2022 Active Aging Guide
Santa Barbarans are Living Their Lives to the Fullest
By Leslie Dinaberg | August 25, 2022
The year-round outdoor lifestyle in Santa Barbara is a big plus for older adults who want to stay vibrant, healthy, and active for life. | Credit: pixnio.com
Fromgiving out food at the Ukraine–Poland border to fighting workplace discrimination, surfing competitions, staying fashionable, helping other seniors stay connected, riding the e-bike wave, becoming TikTok sensations, and more, today’s older adults aren’t letting a few more years stop them from living their best lives.
This is the fifth annual edition of this special section. Read on for all sorts of inspiration and practical tips on how to live your life to the fullest, no matter what your age.
You must be logged in to post a comment.