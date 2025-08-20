The Joy of Movement —

and Connection

How SBCC’s Health and Wellness Class

Keeps Santa Barbara’s Older Adults

Physically and Mentally Fit

By Tiana Molony | Photos by David Kafer

August 21, 2025

Balance exercises build strength and stability. | Credit: David Kafer

If you’re a senior or nearing that age, you’ve likely been on the receiving end of this command a thousand times: “Stay active!” While it gets old after a while — and you likely want to block the relative that won’t shut up — it turns out that you should probably listen to them.

Multiple studies have demonstrated that regular physical activity provides numerous immediate and long-term benefits for adults aged 65 and older. A major study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association in 2014 found that regular movement can significantly improve mobility and independence in older adults.

Michelle Checketts leads SBCC’s Health & Wellness for Older Adults | Credit: David Kafer

Given the well-documented benefits of staying active later in life, it’s no surprise that programs such as Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning are stepping up to support senior movement through classes such as “Health & Wellness for Older Adults: Active Body, Active Mind” (soon to be “Wellness for Older Adults” in spring 2026).

The class is unique in that it offers a workout for both the body and the mind. It’s split into two parts, with the first 50 minutes dedicated to physical movement and the last 20 minutes spent having an open discussion or activity.

Some of the key physical exercises include balance exercises, agility training, flexibility work, cardio, core and abdominal exercises, and hip openers. While the class has a primary age range of 50 to 90 years old, it’s actually open to anyone over 18 in the community, even though it’s listed under the older adult section. Minors can also enroll with the consent of their parent or school.

“The class is designed for individuals of all fitness levels,” says Michelle Checketts, who teaches the Tuesday sessions and will be taking over the Thursday classes in the fall. The other instructor, Sally Saenger, teaches the Monday, Wednesday, and Friday sessions. “And it’s adaptable to students of all abilities,” Checketts continues, “but we also get a really good workout in.”

While most of the class is focused on movement, Checketts says the discussion portion is just as substantial as the physical part. It’s during these conversations that participants not only discuss health-related topics but also share personal stories about their lives. She noted that participants really enjoy this portion of the class, with some students saying they’ve met new people, learned new things from each other, and even started meeting for lunch after class.

Participants use weights to build muscle and maintain physical strength. | Credit: David Kafer

“It’s really a fun place,” she says. “That’s one of the best things about it…. I think we’re all excited to see each other every week and hear what happened the week before and just reconnect.”

Checketts, who has been teaching at SBCC for five years, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Before joining the college, she worked as a health dietitian at UCSB. As an instructor of the Health & Wellness class, she draws on her background as a registered dietitian, certified yoga instructor, and holder of a master’s degree in public health.

It’s not just the students who benefit from the class; Checketts notes that she usually walks away from each session having gained valuable insight herself. “I feel like I learn something every time I teach it,” she reflects. “Because it’s just so encompassing, and there’s so much to learn.” She sometimes saves notes that students have written to remind herself why she teaches and to recall the positive impacts she’s making.

In the end, the lessons her students take away matter as much as the ones she imparts. “I think the joy of movement, and then the joy of connection, is what keeps me teaching it and enjoying teaching it and hoping I can do it for many, many years to come.”