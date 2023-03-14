Free Storm Parking

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

If community members cannot avoid the roadways and need a safe place to park, the City is allowing free emergency parking on the roof top of the Ortega Parking Garage / Lot 10 (Ortega Street and Anacapa Street) for members of the public who need safe parking (out of flood zone) throughout this emergency storm event.

This Free Emergency Parking Program is valid only from Tuesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. through Wednesday, March 15, at 5 p.m.

More details:

Members of the public must park the car and leave the parking garage- no camping allowed.

The public must register with the Ambassador Team at the registration table on the ground floor to document the following: name, address, license plate number, make, model and color of vehicle, phone number and email.

Ambassador team will provide an event ticket to be placed in vehicle for validation.

Ambassadors will also provide a flyer with pertinent information regarding parking.

Important driving tips:

Do not drive through standing water or a road closure.

Do not attempt to drive while it is dark or raining, as roads may be damaged and your car maybe swept away by moving water or debris.

For more storm updates and information, please visit: SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StormUpdates