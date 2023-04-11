Santa Barbara County Introduces Healthy People Healthy Trails Month

Organizations Across the County Join Together for Events to Highlight Outdoor Resources and the Benefits of Being Active in Nature

It’s “Healthy People Healthy Trails Month,” a new countywide initiative designed to get Santa Barbara moving and taking advantage of all of the natural spaces we have at our disposal.

“We are proud that our parks serve as an integral part of our community,” said Jeff Lindgren, Assistant Director, Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division. “Healthy People Healthy Trails Month allows us to improve the health of our communities while getting folks engaged in protecting one of our most important natural resources, our parks. This countywide awareness program is a win-win for everyone involved.”

Activities include nature walks at Lake Cachuma, a Bird Walk at Tucker’s Grove, and an Arroyo Hondo Preserve nature hike: all in there are more than

40 events this month that are designed to encourage greater use, awareness and stewardship of the abundant local parks and trail systems under the campaign: “Let’s Get Moving!”Part of the push for awareness this April is creating a single online resource at healthypeoplehealthytrails.org for comprehensive information on local outdoor spaces, trails and related activities, as well as events calendar. Healthy People Healthy Trails Month events are typically free of charge and easily accessed.