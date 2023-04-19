Cover Story By | Wed Apr 19, 2023 | 9:00pm

Praising the Protectors

This Earth Day We Recognize Those Safeguarding Santa Barbara’s Backyard and the Planet

Praising the Protectors

This Earth Day We Recognize Those Safeguarding
Santa Barbara’s Backyard and the Planet

By Indy Staff | April 20, 2023

Credit: Courtesy

We all have a role to play to protect this blue marble of ours. Some take that responsibility more seriously than others. Here we highlight a handful of those folks, from volunteer trail workers to park stewards to environmental policy über-wonks, recognizing there are plenty more out there quietly fighting the good fight. This Earth Day, take inspiration from their energy and grit and think about how you too can lend a hand. Because there’s a lot to celebrate, and a lot more to be done.

Ellwood 2.0 Ready for Launch

A Major Restoration Plan Is Meant to Revive Monarch Numbers, Reduce Fire Risks

By Tyler Hayden

The Electrifying Leah Stokes

Saving the Planet with Heat Pumps, E-Bikes, and Induction Stoves

By Nick Welsh

Saving Santa Barbara’s Trails
from Being Loved to Death

Restoration Volunteers Turn Out in Force; Next Event Scheduled for June

By Callie Fausey

‘Black Beach’ Inspires Budding Eco-Activists

New Picture Book Encourages Kids to Take Action to Protect the Planet

By Tyler Hayden

Environmental Defense Center’s New Director Fights the Big Guys

Alex Katz Punches Above His Weight With Serious Policy Chops

By Tyler Hayden

