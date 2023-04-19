Praising the Protectors

More Like This

We all have a role to play to protect this blue marble of ours. Some take that responsibility more seriously than others. Here we highlight a handful of those folks, from volunteer trail workers to park stewards to environmental policy über-wonks, recognizing there are plenty more out there quietly fighting the good fight. This Earth Day, take inspiration from their energy and grit and think about how you too can lend a hand. Because there’s a lot to celebrate, and a lot more to be done.

This Earth Day We Recognize Those Safeguarding Santa Barbara’s Backyard and the Planet

