Praising the Protectors
This Earth Day We Recognize Those Safeguarding
Santa Barbara’s Backyard and the Planet
By Indy Staff | April 20, 2023
We all have a role to play to protect this blue marble of ours. Some take that responsibility more seriously than others. Here we highlight a handful of those folks, from volunteer trail workers to park stewards to environmental policy über-wonks, recognizing there are plenty more out there quietly fighting the good fight. This Earth Day, take inspiration from their energy and grit and think about how you too can lend a hand. Because there’s a lot to celebrate, and a lot more to be done.
Ellwood 2.0 Ready for Launch
A Major Restoration Plan Is Meant to Revive Monarch Numbers, Reduce Fire Risks
By Tyler Hayden
The Electrifying Leah Stokes
Saving the Planet with Heat Pumps, E-Bikes, and Induction Stoves
By Nick Welsh
Saving Santa Barbara’s Trails
from Being Loved to Death
Restoration Volunteers Turn Out in Force; Next Event Scheduled for June
By Callie Fausey
‘Black Beach’ Inspires Budding Eco-Activists
New Picture Book Encourages Kids to Take Action to Protect the Planet
By Tyler Hayden
Environmental Defense Center’s New Director Fights the Big Guys
Alex Katz Punches Above His Weight With Serious Policy Chops
By Tyler Hayden
