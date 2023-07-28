James Darrah’s ‘Cabaret: 1979’ Brings Songs, Skits and Silly Entertainment to Santa Barbara

It’s difficult to describe the funky, fun and completely unexpected show that was James Darrah’s Cabaret: 1979 at Hahn Hall last night. Part impressive vocal showcase for the Music Academy’s Summer Fellows — several of whom I recognized from La boheme — and part 1970s era Saturday Night Live meets TV Funhouse — complete with homages to shows like The Love Boat and Three’s Company, as well as commercials from that era, along with the pop rock music, of course.

It was a retro cabaret evening of song, skits and silliness, from the mind of director and faculty member James Darrah.

Here are some of Zach Mendez’s photos to help paint the picture.

James Darrah’s Cabaret: 1979 returns to Hahn Hall on Sunday, July 29. See musicacademy.org for details.