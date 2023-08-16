Santa Barbara High School has produced premier athletes who have gone on to be major college players, Olympic stars, and professional standouts. The legend that is Craig Gilbert is often discussed as one of those athletes who stood with the greatest that the Dons ever produced. Born with the God-given talent to play any sport he wanted, “Craigy,” as he was affectionately called by childhood friends, chose basketball. One of the best in the history of Santa Barbara, he played the game with grace and supernatural talent.

Craig was a star at Santa Barbara High in the mid ’70s. In his senior season, the top-ranked Dons went 23-2, losing in the exclusive CIF 4A playoffs to Palos Verdes, which started center Bill Laimbeer, who went on to fame with the Detroit Pistons.

Craig was an NBA prospect, playing at Santa Barbara City College and Oxnard College before he fell victim to a recruitment scam by two coaches at the University of New Mexico. Slated to be celebrated as the school’s starting point guard in 1979, Craig’s dejected face ended up on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Craig was shafted by the coaches’ transcript forgeries. The national scandal killed his basketball career and was a personal blow for Craig that was felt deeply by his family, his friends, and the neighborhood kids who admired him as a local celebrity long before he left for New Mexico.

It wasn’t just the fact that Craig in his prime, at 6′3″, could glide through the air (like Michael Jordan) and dunk with ease. He was better known as the player who moved in and out of a full-court press like a cat. The crowd grew excited with his ball-handling skills, shooting, and defense. Games often ended with his million-dollar smile and a feeling of certainty in the gym that he’d got the best of the other team. It all made Craig a favorite among basketball fans.

But there was more to Craig Gilbert. He knew his status as a basketball player could help others, and he would offer advice, not only about the game, but on how to be a good person, always in his peaceful, thoughtful way. His presence at the Santa Barbara Boys Club during the 1970s and ’80s, and as a youth football coach, provided a sense of pride and dignity for all the kids who admired and loved him.

Later in life, Craig fell on hard times. He struggled personally and became known as public enemy number one at Ortega Park. As a boy growing up, the park was only a block from his house. He’d go there after church every Sunday to play ball and to barbecue. It made sense for Craig to use the park when his life turned upside down. When the city police department began interrogating people for spending all day and night in the park, people began calling him the Mayor of Ortega Park because he stood up and defended their rights.

His park life ended after he got into a skirmish with a city councilmember. Jason Dominguez was at the park taking a cell-phone video of Craig, who asked him to stop. The story goes that Craig snatched the phone out of Dominguez’s hand, and Dominguez pressed assault charges. Craig was banned from the park.

The overall homeless situation in Ortega Park forced the city to start a redevelopment process. Craig showed up to an early meeting and spoke about himself and the park. For many, he was “that Black guy in the park.” But for we who knew of his basketball stardom and of his upbringing in Santa Barbara’s rich African-American community, he spoke eloquently, with dignity and confidence, about belonging to the neighborhood. He apologized for the problems the park was experiencing. Deep down, Craig Gilbert was hanging on to not only his own personal dignity, but also the legacy of his community.

Craig was born on July 30, 1957, in Santa Barbara. His parents, William and Georgia Mae Gilbert, migrated from Shreveport, Louisiana. His cousin Johnny Gilbert ran a 9.2 100-meter dash as a member of the 1961 U.S.A. Dual Track Team that included Olympian Bob Hayes. His younger cousin Tony Gilbert was a phenomenal athlete who went on to run track and play football at Michigan State; he tragically lost his life to cancer while still in college. Craig’s siblings are Jacquelyn Nadine Hill, Shelia Lee, Eric Gilbert, and Dexter Gilbert. His children include Tiana Lopez, Jeremy Gilbert, Corey Chilson, Crystal Lopez, Brandon Sanchez, Marcus Gilbert, Elijah Gilbert, and Malaikah Gilbert.

Thankfully, Craig was able to obtain supportive permanent housing and live comfortably before his passing. Despite his shortcomings, he always kept his charming personality and his head up in the face of adversity. He keeps his place as a true Santa Barbara legend not only because he was that good of a basketball player, but because his innate goodness touched others with his kind spirit.

Funeral services for Craig Gilbert will be held August 19 at New Life Church, 50 Alamar Avenue, 11 a.m. The reception will follow at the Santa Barbara Fraternal Order of Eagles 442 at 923 Bath Street. A GoFundMe can be found at tinyurl.com/CraigGilbertFuneral to help cover funeral expenses.