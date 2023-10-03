Roy Lee to Run Against Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams in 2024

Carpinteria restaurant owner and two-term city councilmember Roy Lee announced he will be running against Das Williams for 1st Supervisorial District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

Lee, a registered Democrat who owns Uncle Chen Restaurant, is regarded as a moderate and business-minded voice on the Carpinteria council. In his press release, Lee said he is committed “to bring a fresh perspective rooted in the values of honesty, integrity and service.” He added, “Every day, people in the district tell me they feel ignored and have lost faith in our leadership.”

The district — which includes Carpinteria, Cuyama, Montecito, and parts of Santa Barbara — is now represented by Williams, who was first sworn in as supervisor in 2017. Williams, who has also served in the State Assembly as well as on the Santa Barbara City Council, has been a major player in the creation of the county’s cannabis ordinance, making him a lightning rod for those concerned the industry — and its odors — have been given too unfettered a reign. Williams also lives in Carpinteria, where cannabis-cultivating greenhouses have proliferated.

Relations between Williams and Carpinteria’s City Hall have been strained over persistent odor complaints and other cannabis-related enforcement issues. Williams was challenged four years ago by Laura Capps, who hammered at Williams for many of the same issues. Capps — who now represents the 2nd District on the Board of Supervisors — lost that race in what was a bitterly fought contest.

The primary election is March 5, 2024.