After-School Program

Santa Barbara Zoo

[See Out & About: Family Fun Spot]

Runner-Up: Boys & Girls Club

Children’s Clothing Store

Toy Store

Chicken Little

chickenlittlekids.com

It’s a safe bet that if you have a kid in Santa Barbara, you’ll find your way at some point to Chicken Little, the downtown mini-emporium of kids’ toys and clothing whose staff is especially helpful to first-time parents who have no idea what they’ve gotten themselves into. The store has all the stuffies, play kitchens, Lego sets, and other loot your kiddo could possibly want, as well as big-ticket essentials like strollers and car seats from popular brands Nuna, UPPABaby, and Chicco. They also rent breast pumps and offer a baby registry service, two more lifesavers for novice parents.

Runner-Up (Children’s Clothing Store): Polar Bear

Runner-Up (Toy Store): MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Daycare Facilities

Evergreen Learning Center

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

elcingoleta.com

“Evergreen is a magical place, and you can feel that magic the minute you walk into the doors!” said Keri Bowie, co-director of the Goleta daycare center alongside owner Loretta Smargon. “Loretta and all the amazing teachers I get to work with and the relationships we build with our families is what makes Evergreen, well, Evergreen!” Her favorite part of the job is participating in a young child’s early curiosity of life, Bowie said. “It’s rewarding to be part of their experience, and to help families thrive,” she said. “I have always loved the Michael J. Fox quote ‘If a child can’t learn the way we teach, maybe we should teach the way they learn.’ I feel Evergreen Learning Center is a great example of that, and I am so proud to be part of such a supportive community.”

Runner-Up: Little Angels Preschool

Dog Trainer

Perfect Puppy Academy

Anne Swan of SB Puppy Academy Large | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

perfectpuppyacademy.com

“Is there anything more adorable and joyous than a puppy?” asked Anne Swan, a certified professional dog trainer with 20 years of experience and the owner of Perfect Puppy Academy. The answer is no, “but along with the fun and excitement that puppies add to our lives, there are also challenges,” she said. Positive-reinforcement training techniques are very effective, “and we utilize these in our group classes and private instruction with great success,” Swan explained. “I enjoy helping my clients navigate the various concerns they may have regarding normal puppy issues: house training, obedience skills and manners, nipping and mouthiness, crate training, learning to walk nicely on a leash, and coming when called.” Similar concerns exist for owners of older or more-recently adopted dogs, which she can also help with, Swan said.

Runner-Up: K-Nine Solutions

Kids’ Summer Camp

Zoo Camp at Santa Barbara Zoo

[See Out & About: Family Fun Spot]

Runner-Up: UCSB Summer Camp

Pediatrician

Dr. Saida Hamdani

sansumclinic.org/find-a-doctor/doctor/profile/saida-hamdani

A parent can’t go wrong with any of Sansum Clinic’s stellar pediatricians, but one name is said especially often and with lasting respect among moms and dads swapping stories about trips to the doctor’s office. “I have worked at Sansum Clinic for 33 years, and every one of those years has been joyful,” Dr. Saida Hamdani, who graduated medical school in Nigeria and has been recognized as among the top pediatricians in the country. “I feel so grateful to work at my dream job, doing what I so much love to do, surrounded by colleagues and staff who are dear friends to me, in an organization that has made my work a pleasure,” she said.

Runner-Up: Dr. Daniel Brennan

Pet Boarding

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club

dioji.com

Nothing is too good for our pups, and there’s no place better to leave them when you head out of town than Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club. “We love being able to provide a different type of boarding experience for family dogs,” said owner Jeannie Wendel. “Pups can run, play, and swim all day and snuggle up with a human at night without ever being caged or left alone. Our team of amazing dog lovers, dedicated to providing excellent service, is what really makes the Dioji experience what it is. Thank you for voting us Best Pet Boarding for the past 16 years!”

Runner-Up: Camp Canine

Pet Grooming

The Little Dog House

doggroomerssantabarbara.com

Everyone likes to look their best. Why should it be any different for dogs? And who among us owners hasn’t noticed when our pup (or cat), fresh home from the groomers, walks with a little more pep in their step, a little extra flair in their wag? The Little Dog House in Old Town Goleta has been sprucing up our furry friends since 1975, so long they’ve served four or five generations of pets for the same clients. They also offer doggie daycare and have extensive expertise in providing rare breeds with the specialized treatment they need.

Runner-Up: S.B. Paws and Claws

Pet Hospital/Clinic

La Cumbre Animal Hospital

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

lcah.com

You know your pet is in good hands when it’s in the care of La Cumbre Animal Hospital, which has been mending, healing, and offering preventive treatments to Santa Barbara’s critters since 1959, a run not possible without serious passion for the job. “We love what we do because we spend all day with our great clients and their cherished furry family members,” said Dr. Beverly Holmes, who joined in 2004 and co-owns the practice with Dr. Eve Kuesis. “We enjoy having the opportunity to help our local community through charity events and our extensive recycling and composting efforts. Our favorite part of the job is putting our patients at ease by getting their tails wagging and purrs purring throughout the visits.”

Runner-Up: Wilder Animal Hospital

Pet Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

lemospet.com

With 14 locations planted up and down the Central Coast, the Lemos empire is a far cry from the small store Mike Lemos opened in 1972 from which he lugged hay and other ranch products to his neighbors. And with a selection of food, treats, gear, and other essentials that rivals ― nay, exceeds ― their big-box rivals, we don’t see this fan favorite dropping in the rankings anytime soon. Lemos now also has self-serve dog-washing stations at certain stores that are outfitted with tubs and sprayers and stocked with shampoo and towels. No appointment is necessary, and each station is fully sanitized after each use. Just no skunked pups, please.

Runner-Up: Pet House

Place to Adopt a Pet

Santa Barbara Humane

sbhumane.org

The numbers are amazing and speak to the good, necessary ― and sometimes unsung ― work taking place at Santa Barbara Humane, now more than a century old. “In the last three years, we’ve celebrated 4,362 adoptions, 51,697 families served in our clinic, 2,560 dog training classes taken, 1,828 dogs and cats transferred to us from overcrowded shelters, and 103,562 veterinary services provided,” said Chief Philanthropy Officer Paige Van Tuyl. “As a local nonprofit, we offer a wide variety of resources (veterinary care, dog training, adoptions, pet food and supplies) to help the pets in our community,” she said. And as part of the fabric of Santa Barbara County, “We look forward to serving pets and the people who love them for another 100 years.”

Runner-Up: ASAP Cats

Tutor

Kumon

kumon.com/santa-barbara

“A profound thank-you to our incredible Kumon families for their daily commitment; your children’s diligence paves the way for endless possibilities!” said Thien Nguyen with Kumon of Santa Barbara and Goleta. “We also want to give a warm thank-you to our Kumon team whose unwavering dedication has made this possible.” This next year, Nguyen said, Kumon will introduce its new “Goal Setting cards along with the new Kumon Connect tool, for interactive learning on electronic devices.” “We’ll continue to strive for individualized learning to further build upon your child’s confidence in their math and reading,” he said. “We look forward to another great year!”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Tutoring, LLC