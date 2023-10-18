Barber Shop

Richie’s Barber Shop

richiesbarbershopsb.com

How does Richie’s Barber Shop do it? How do they keep topping this category? Owner Richie Ramirez explains: “We all really enjoy working alongside each other, and that plays out for our clients. What you get when you come into the shop is a friendly, welcoming environment, a good haircut ― whether it’s from our cowboy Lex or one of our seven lady barbers ― and an overall good experience. Consistency is key, but also being grateful for our clients and community has kept us going.” Richie’s has locations in Montecito and Isla Vista, and in addition to cuts and trims, they offer straight-razor shaves and hot-towel treatments.

Runner-Up: Arturo’s Barbershop

Clothing Boutique

Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar

lovebirdsb.com

“Yes,” said Lovebird owner Nancy Burgner, “we have an eclectic, beautiful selection of clothing, accessories, and handmade jewelry at affordable prices. But,” she emphasized, “the core of our success is the fundamental belief that we’re in the hospitality business first, retail second. People may quickly forget what they bought from you, but they will long remember how you made them feel. That’s what Lovebird is all about.” The De la Guerra Street store, which caters to women of all ages and where moms, daughters, and grandmothers can easily shop together, is now on a seven-year winning streak.

Runner-Up: Wendy Foster

Consignment Store

Crossroads Trading Company

crossroadstrading.com

Crossroads is a national company that’s been around a few decades now, with its State Street location opening in 2010. “Styles and trends change,” said marketing coordinator Sarah Bouza, “but what this company stands for has not ― DIVERSITY! Crossroads creates a special environment for both their customers and staff by surrounding themselves in positivity, not to mention fashion for all! This is a place where anyone can feel welcome.” Bouza expressed major gratitude for the Best Of title, “and of course we must thank all the readers who voted for us!”

Runner-Up: The Closet Trading Company

Day Spa

Float Luxury Spa

floatluxuryspa.com

Float CEO Natalie Rowe is tickled to win yet again ― “Thank you so much, Santa Barbara!” ― and is just as excited to announce the popular day spa is opening a second location within the Zachari Dunes Resort on Mandalay Beach in Oxnard. “Here, guests can enjoy the amazing service they have come to expect in Santa Barbara, with the added bonus of access to all the resort amenities, such as fitness center, pool, Ox & Ocean Restaurant, Dive Bar, and of course the gorgeous white sands of Mandalay Beach. We look forward to welcoming you into BOTH our locations for much needed time to FLOAT!”

Runner-Up: Evolutions Medical & Day Spa

Dry Cleaner

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors

ablitts.com

One of the things that sets Ablitt’s apart from other dry cleaners “is our unwavering commitment to eco-conscious practices,” explained owner Sasha Ablitt. “We take pride in providing top-notch dry-cleaning services while minimizing our environmental footprint. From using non-toxic solvents to implementing energy-efficient technologies and our community plastic recycling program, we strive to make a positive impact on both our customers and the planet. It’s our way of ensuring that every garment we care for is as sustainable as it is spotless.”

Runner-Up: Eco Friendly Cleaners

Eyewear Selection

Sunglasses Selection

Occhiali Fine Eyewear

occhialieyewear.com

This Coast Village Road shop is staffed only with “experienced, licensed opticians,” said owner Irwin Eve, and uses “the latest technology in taking accurate measurements.” This provides a “premier experience” for their clients and is among the reasons Occhiali has been in business for 35 years. Looking ahead, “We are traveling to Italy and Paris this year and are excited to find new and interesting designers for Occhiali,” said Eve. “We love to seek out independent eyewear from designers who are rockin’ it with superb quality and artistry.”

Runner-Up (Eyewear Selection): Goleta Valley Optical

Runner-Up (Sunglasses Selection): Sunglass Hut

Hair Salon

Salon Patine

salonpatine.com

“We are a family and close-knit team at Salon Patine,” said owner Blair Jackson, who took over the upper State Street space last year. “It’s all about the environment and guest experience ― I feel like we create a more unique vibe that way.” Jackson and her crew, however, are not content to rest on their laurels. “We attend as many classes and certifications that we possibly can to up our hair game for our clients,” she said. “We can never get too much education, as our industry is forever evolving.”

Runner-Up: The Color Room

Jewelry Store

Bryant & Sons

bryantandsons.com

Set this stone in stone: Bryant & Sons is nearing 60 years in business, and if our readers have anything to say about it, they’ll be around another 60. The venerable jewelers opened their State Street location in 1965 ― the year Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston and the St. Louis Gateway Arch was completed ― and added a Montecito store in 2001. Michael Bryant, the “son” in Bryant & Sons, oversees day-to-day operations ― including a staff of licensed gemologists who trained at the Gemological Institute of America ― while his dad, Bob, is a widely known business advocate and big-time supporter of Santa Barbara youth programs.

Runner-Up: Patco Jewelers

Medical Spa

Place to Get a Facial

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa

evolutionsmedicalspa.com

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa is 6,000 square feet of cutting-edge cosmetic services and good old-fashioned luxury. On the medical side, they offer treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, acne treatment, and laser hair removal, as well as minimally invasive procedures such as cheek and neck lifts, liposuction, and chemabrasion. Lead cosmetic surgeon Dr. Terry Perkins, who grew up in Santa Barbara, is nationally recognized and has worked in the field for 30 years. On the pampering side, Evolutions is our readers’ go-to spot for massages, body and exfoliation treatments, and especially facials.

Runner-Up (Medical Spa): Jessica Barker Medical Aesthetics

Runner-Up (Place to Get a Facial): Float Luxury Spa

Nail Salon

Modern Nails

3623 State St.; (805) 687-0449

Santa Barbara’s Best Nail Salon, tucked in an upper State Street mall, offers almost every type of nail service under the sun, including manicures, pedicures, gels, acrylics, French tips, nail art, full sets, and fill-ins. And they do so in an ultra-clean, comfortable shop with massage chairs, competitively low prices, and an open-mindedness to whatever crazy design request you come up with. Manager Tru Nguyen said in the upcoming year they’ll offer even more products and techniques.

Runner-Up: Champagne Nail Bar

Place to Get a Spray-Tan

Honeys

(Left) Christine Starr, owner of Honeys | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

ilovehoneys.com

“I feel that being a true humanitarian and caring for people and their happiness deeply has been the reason for my success,” said Honeys owner Christine Starr about the enduring popularity of her studio, which, in addition to custom airbrush tanning, offers sugaring (a method of hair removal for sensitive areas), waxing, brow shaping, and lash tinting and lifting. “I love offering services at a relatively low price that lift one’s spirit, making them feel renewed!” Starr said. “So much change has happened, not only in the world but in our community, and I am thankful to still be in business after 15 years!”

Runner-Up: Goodland Glow Spray Tan

Resort Spa

Spa Ojai at Ojai Valley Inn

spaojai.com

“Magical.” “Transcendent.” “Sublime.” Those are among the superlatives used by clients to describe Spa Ojai, the “oasis of restorative serenity and health” at the Ojai Valley Inn. Not only is the spa the best in Santa Barbara County, it’s among the top in the country. Says who? Says U.S.A. Today, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and other national reviewers. Massages and facials are offered alongside spiritual counseling and crystal and Reiki healing. There is a menu of services for guys, too.

Runner-Up: The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Shoes

Deckers Brands Showcase

locations.ugg.com/CA-Goleta-10999

“Not only do we make some really cool shoes, but we are also known in our community for giving back,” said Senior Store Manager Travis Jones. “This year alone, we are projected to donate $4 million to various nonprofits that provide food, clothing, education, and other vital services to those in need.” Being part of a local company that embodies the true meaning of giving makes Deckers a “magical” company to work for, Jones said. “I wake up every day grateful to be a part of it!”

Runner-Up: REI

Tattoo Shop

805 Ink

805ink.com

“We are locally owned and operated, and we take great pride in having such a deep connection to our city and its people,” said tattoo artist and 805 Ink owner Ken Knox. “In our 15 years of being open, we have assembled a great crew of talented artists who really enjoy not only our job, but also collaborating with each other to create the best tattoos we can. Throughout this and next year, we hope to continue doing that, as well as hosting new guest artists from near and far. We love our downtown area and enjoy watching the evolution of State Street.”

Runner-Up: Golden Eagle Tattoo

Thrift Store

Alpha Thrift Stores

alphasb.org/thrift-stores

“You see, we are much more than a thrift store,” said Development Manager Tony Leonardo. “We are part of the Alpha Resource Center, working toward empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.” Sales from the organization’s Milpas Street shop ― which is always well-stocked with high-quality inventory ― fund its local programs, such as adult day services, social events, and employment opportunities. “This is what truly sets us apart from other thrift stores out there,” Leonardo said. “We are grateful for the support of our community, and we hope that you will continue to support us in our mission.”

Runner-Up: Destined for Grace Thrift Store

Vintage Store

Antique Store

The Blue Door

thebluedoorsb.com

Three stories of hand-picked vintage gems ― from furniture to art to general decor ― The Blue Door is a favorite among Santa Barbara’s pickers, connoisseurs, and everyday folks hunting for that perfect piece. The Funk Zone location opened in 2014 and operates as a collective ― its inventory comes from a dozen private collectors and features an array of locally made goods. “We are excited to continue our work in the coming year and to find even more amazing treasures for our customers,” said the team. “We are also planning to expand our online presence so that we can reach a wider audience.”

Runner-Up (Vintage Store, Antique Store): Antique Alley