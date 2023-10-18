Local Celebrity

John Palminteri

John Palminteri | Credit: Brian Kuhlmann

“First, I really do sleep,” promised John Palminteri, an unstoppable one-man band of hard news reporting and multiple social media feeds. “So many people see me posting at all hours and wonder.” It may be some kind of unidentified illness, “but I can’t hold back if I have something newsworthy, interesting, or of community interest that needs to go out,” said “The Palm,” who still manages to squeeze in hosting gigs, karaoke outings, and stand-up comedy sets throughout the week, all of which makes him perhaps the most recognizable face in the 805. “I get a lot of waves and some screams from people driving by (mostly positive) when I am out on the town or set to go live on KEYT,” he said. He always responds in kind with a wave or a flash of that dazzling, mustachioed smile. He often stops for selfies, too. “That gives me a chance to meet people and maybe get a lead for my next story!”

Runner-Up (Local Celebrity): Jeff Bridges

Runner-Up (S.B. Instagram Follow): @sbgoodeats

Runner-Up (S.B. Twitter/X Follow): @SBCFireInfo

S.B. Columnist

Nick Welsh

Santa Barbara Independent, Independent.com

Straight from the Angry Poodle’s mouth: “Anyone who says they don’t like winning awards is lying. So I’m thrilled beyond measure. That being said, I would be even more thrilled if all the other columnists who used to kick my ass hadn’t died, quit, retired, or otherwise hung up their crow-quill pens. For people who like the column and can afford to do so, I strongly invite you to make a donation to the SBCAN Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund. That fund was created to underwrite the cost of reporting on such matters as housing, the environment, and social justice. And what stories in Santa Barbara aren’t about one or all three of the above? And not to divulge any trade secrets, but every Poodle column is really just reporting in disguise with gravy on top. So, if you like the gravy, please support the reporting. Thanks so much.”

Runner-Up: Josh Molina

S.B. Radio Station

92.9 KJEE

kjee.com

While we’ll occasionally quibble with KJEE over where the line for “modern” rock ought to be drawn, we will always and forever keep them locked in our presets as the hometown station continues to dish out an unrivaled catalog of deep cuts, fan favorites, remixes, and new hits. Their familiar yet fresh rotation of on-air personalities also keeps the dial still, their repartee one of the best things about radio that gets lost on podcasts. Being independently operated has long been a boon to their success, said Sales Manager Steve Meade. “We are owned by a guy who lives here,” he said. “That’s a little different from answering to a board of directors or shareholders. We are one single radio station, not a cluster of many.” Plus, he said, that makes parking a breeze.

Runner-Up: 99.9 KTYD

S.B.-Based Website

It’s awkward giving yourself an award, but we thought Web Content Manager Don Brubaker handled the news with great modesty and aplomb. “Really?” he asked. “But I didn’t even rig it this year.” Here’s his real response: “It’s always flattering to have hard work and diligence recognized, especially when it comes to keeping the good people of Santa Barbara informed. This isn’t just a win for our web team, but also for the writers and editors that ensure fresh, relevant, and interesting content for our digital platforms. A huge thanks to our readership: With your support, we can continue to be Santa Barbara’s go-to source for news, arts and entertainment, and lifestyle coverage.”

Runner-Up: Noozhawk.com