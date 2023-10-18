Appetizers/Tapas

Loquita

“The rich tapestry of Spanish influence woven into Santa Barbara’s history adds a profound sense of authenticity to what we do,” said Sophia Ramos for Loquita. “We take immense pride in being part of this legacy.” The Funk Zone restaurant is “incredibly fortunate and deeply honored to enjoy the unwavering support of our community,” Ramos said, and considers it a privilege “to offer our guests a place where they can immerse themselves in the essence of Spain, even if just for a meal.”

Runner-Up: milk & honey

Bagel Shop

Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels

With a location on Milpas and another in Carp, Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels has held down best bagel bragging rights since they opened in 1995. Maybe it’s the variety ― Jack’s offers 19 kinds of bagels and 10 flavors of cream cheese for a total of 190 different combinations. Maybe it’s their full breakfast and lunch menu, with a sausage hash and Greek wrap that rival any in town. Maybe it’s their top-notch catering service. Or maybe it’s just because Jack’s makes the best bagels around. The best answer is usually the simplest.

Runner-Up: Bagel Market Café

Bakery

French Restaurant

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

Renaud Gonthier makes quite the claim: “We recreated the croissant.” But it’s true. He did, with bolder flavors and a fuller look than the traditional French pastry. “It made us a niche business,” he said. As much as he enjoys himself in the kitchen, Gonthier ― who now operates six bakeries and bistros ― also takes real satisfaction in the management and development side of his company. “Learning new things is a big motivator,” he said. This coming year, Gonthier hopes to expand Renaud’s original location in Loreto Plaza. “We want to create a super-unique environment for our guests and team,” he said. “A place where people can meet, relax, and experience their lives to the fullest.”

Runner-Up (Bakery): Alessia Patisserie & Café

Runner-Up (French Restaurant): bouchon

Barbecue

Restaurant/Bar to Watch Sports

Shalhoob’s

LJ Shalhoob said Santa Barbara’s reigning champs of barbecue have two big things cookin’. First, their Public Market location ― which is ringed with wide-screen TVs that are always tuned to sports ― will start serving hard alcohol in the next month. “Game day is always a bit more fun when you have options!” Shalhoob said. Then, later this year, the family business will open their new restaurant in the Magnolia Shopping Center. “We are going to turn the Goleta location into an indoor/outdoor dining experience with roll-up doors,” Shalhoob said, “allowing locals to get sunshine and fresh air while enjoying Santa Barbara’s Best Barbecue!”

Runner-Up (Barbecue): Cold Spring Tavern

Runner-Up (Restaurant/Bar to Watch Sports): Finney’s Crafthouse

Breakfast

Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Alison Hardey sincerely loves mornings. That’s why her charming chain of local eateries serves breakfast and lunch. “In order to be the first domino of a good day,” she explained. Asked about her favorite part of the job, Hardey said it’s her staff. “I am so lucky to work with a team that is so involved in all the details and cares so much,” she said. “It is a paradise to work in, and an honor, really.” As much as she enjoys it, after 37 years at the helm, Hardey is now searching for someone to hand the tiller to. “I am looking for someone to keep the business growing with the same value, because one day I won’t be here anymore, but my hope is Jeannine’s will be,” she said.

Runner-Up: Cajun Kitchen

Breakfast Burrito

Burrito

Super Cucas

Literally everything is good at Super Cucas, but it’s their burritos ― hefty tennis-ball-can-sized creations of well-seasoned meat, crisp vegetables, and fresh accoutrements in a warm flour tortilla you want to wrap yourself in ― that really steal the show. In the breakfast category, this writer is partial to #10, the Macho Burrito, with marinated pork, jalapeños, and a spicy salsa. For lunch, Super Cucas serves the best California Burrito in town, for my money. And don’t overlook the veggie and vegan options. Those are very tasty too.

Runner-Up (Breakfast Burrito): The Daily Grind

Runner-Up (Burrito): Los Agaves

Burger

The Habit Burger Grill

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Best Burger award in the 2023 Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll,” said Jack Hinchliffe, chief marketing officer of the now-global chain with deep Santa Barbara roots. “The Habit Burger Grill is a special place where you can savor the essence of California feel-good food. Originating in Santa Barbara and proudly serving for 50 years, we have stayed true to our commitment to using fresh, quality ingredients in every dish we create. It’s a tradition we never compromise on, and it’s what makes The Habit Burger Grill truly exceptional.”

Runner-Up: Third Window Brewing Co.

Carpinteria Restaurant

Padaro Beach Grill

“First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who supported us in 2023, and a huge shout-out of appreciation to our incredible crew who deserve all of the credit for this award,” said Padaro Beach Grill owner Will Ransone. “There are so many excellent restaurants in Carpinteria, and their owners and staff put their heart and souls into them every day, just like us. I encourage everyone to visit Carpinteria and spread the love to all of the local businesses.” This year, Ransone said, the grill will expand its catering services to off-site events and corporate functions. It will also start offering prepared meals for large groups.

Runner-Up: Little Dom’s Seafood

Chicken Wings

Sama Sama Kitchen

In a land resplendent with chicken wings, Sama Sama stands alone. Once somewhat of a local secret, the Southeast Asian restaurant’s wings flew to stardom with a 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand Award and are now a must-munch for anyone entering Santa Barbara’s food scene. There are two types on the menu: the Signature Wings with tamarind-soy BBQ sauce, cilantro, and lime, and the Vietnamese Wings with fish sauce, lime, herbs, pickled Thai chili, and sesame. Can’t decide? Get the Half & Half option and go to town.

Runner-Up: Wingstop

Chinese Restaurant

China Pavilion

It’ll be news when China Pavilion doesn’t win this category. The perennial victor, opened in 1995, serves modern Chinese cuisine as well as a few authentic Szechuan dishes, including a spicy peppercorn-flavored hot pot. The Chapala Street restaurant does dim sum on the weekends, which is more than worth the trip downtown, and every year serves up a Christmas Day menu. Somehow, their prices have remained reasonable, especially for families fleeing the house for a nice meal out.

Runner-Up: China Palace

Chocolate Company

See’s Candies

“See’s is special because every step we take is about our customers,” said Pat Egan, president and CEO of the national brand. “From making the best candy on the planet, to making customers feel special by providing the best service possible, our mission is to bring them joy and ensure they know they will get the best-quality candy and service. When you come into our shops in Santa Barbara and Goleta, you know you’ll be greeted with a smile, treated as a friend, and you’ll walk away with at least a sample of the most delicious, American-made candy. And hopefully, you’ll also walk out with a treat for yourself or a gift for friends or family.”

Runner-Up: Chocolate Maya

Clam Chowder

Oysters

Seafood Restaurant

Brophy Bros.

If you could eat a view, Brophy Bros. customers would be full even before they sat down. A triple-crown winner this year, the restaurant with a second-story panorama of the harbor, the ocean, and the mountains serves their New England–style clam chowder by the boatload yet year after year maintains the same high standard of hearty deliciousness. The same goes for everything else on the family-run restaurant’s menu, like their scampi and seabass, and especially for their fresh oysters. Too breezy of a day for cold seafood? Try their Oysters Rockefeller and its rich butter sauce and bread crumbs.

Runner-Up (Clam Chowder, Oysters, Seafood Restaurant): Lure Fish House

Corner Store

Santa Cruz Market

“We at Santa Cruz Market want to thank all our loyal customers that have been shopping with us for decades, and we also want to thank all our new customers that are just finding out about us!” said owner Tom Modugno. “Over the past few years, we have been happy to see a lot of new faces, and we welcome you all to the Santa Cruz family. And of course, thanks for voting us Best Corner Market again. It is an honor that we will never take for granted.”

Runner-Up: Cantwell’s Market & Deli

CSA

Plow to Porch

Pam Plesons, owner of Plow to Porch, quoted a new member when asked what makes her CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) stand out. “I just signed up, and I’m thrilled to see such a range of local, organic, and sustainable foods!” the member said. “Thanks to the good work you and your team do serving as a hub for other local small businesses!” Plesons said Plow to Porch prides itself on sourcing and delivering the best local organic produce and for “partnering with other awesome local small businesses to bring our members the best our community has to offer.”

Runner-Up: Farm Cart Organics

Cupcakery

Crushcakes & Café

Crushcakes owner Shannon Gaston left corporate HR in 2008 to open a business where every morning, cupcakes are made from scratch using real butter, sifted harvest flour, melted Belgian chocolate, and freshly pureed fruit. We’d say it was a good move. Not that any of it was easy, what with two recessions, a few natural disasters, and a pandemic to contend with. But the cupcakery not only survived but expanded and continues to serve little handfuls of heaven in flavors such as strawberry blush and coconut cloud. In 2020, Gaston started the C2C (Crushcakes to Communities) Project. With every purchase of a C2C cupcake, she donates to community nonprofits that fight for social justice.

Runner-Up: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Doughnut Shop

Hook & Press

“We love creating amazing doughnuts from scratch with unique flavors you won’t find anywhere else in a gorgeous location that is purely Santa Barbara,” said Hook & Press owner John Burnett of his pastel-colored doughnuttery in La Arcada Plaza. “Our favorite part is watching your inner child awaken as you glimpse the delicious doughnuts. Our shop is a magical place where everyone can be a kid and get back to enjoying the simple things in life, and we look forward to creating more happy moments for you!”

Runner-Up: Eller’s Donut House

Fresh Fish Market

Santa Barbara Fish Market

“We are probably the only fish market in the nation that is in the harbor of its namesake town ― being the first receiver of the majority of the seafood offloaded on the docks ― and you can buy the same fresh seafood right then and there,” said Laszlo Nemeth, CEO of Santa Barbara Fish Market. And now, Nemeth said, your favorite fishmongers are opening another retail location this fall at The Plaza in Goleta. “We are thrilled to grow our community of seafood lovers and better serve Goleta residents,” he said. “We have an amazing group of chefs and cooks on staff and will have a full menu of hot seafood options in addition to our current cold and raw bar items. We hope to see you all there very soon.”

Runner-Up: Kanaloa Seafood

Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Honor Bar

It’s not hard to make a good fried chicken sandwich. (It’s fried chicken, after all.) It’s not even that difficult to make a really good one. But putting together a truly excellent fried chicken sandwich ― with the perfect amount of seasoning, crunch, and juiciness ― takes a special finesse that the chefs over at The Honor Bar most definitely possess. Their version of the classic includes a buttermilk-fried breast, baby Swiss, and a spicy slaw lightly seasoned with bacon. It’s as simple as it is delicious, best eaten in one of the Montecito joint’s cozy booths.

Runner-Up: Kyle’s Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt

Nicole at Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt said, “We love seeing all our customers so frequently at the shop for lots of different occasions like après movie nights, date nights, dog walks, dessert outings, family nights, or after-school treats. Catching up with everyone definitely sweetens up the day for us and makes the day interesting. Thanks for allowing us to keep doing what we love, which is serving the best fresh frozen yogurt and McConnell’s fine ice cream in Santa Barbara. Cheers and see you soon!”

Runner-Up: Yogurtland

Gluten-Free Options

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

A bright light in a long-struggling downtown, Lilac Pâtisserie opened in 2015 and is now nationally recognized for its gluten-free cakes and baked goods that have redefined that genre of health-conscious cooking. The State Street shop makes all of its flour blends in-house and is amazingly adroit at making their gluten-free food taste just like their bready counterparts. “In fact, many visitors never even know we’re gluten-free and that’s perhaps the biggest compliment of all,” says co-owner Gillian Muralles, a trained pastry chef and master cake decorator with celiac disease. Lilac’s wedding cakes come in all sizes ― from a six-inch round to three tiers ― and with four design options: naked, rustic, smooth, and swirl. They can be ordered with or without flowers in four color choices: white, warm tones, cool tones, and mixed pastels.

Runner-Up (Gluten-Free Options): Local

Runner-Up (Wedding Cake Shop): The Little Things Bakery

Goleta Restaurant

Jane at the Marketplace

“Thank you, wonderful people of Goleta and Santa Barbara, for voting us number one!” said Margaret Huston with Jane at the Marketplace, the restaurant in the Camino Real Shopping Center that singlehandedly raised the bar for all Goleta eateries. “Our team will continue to strive to earn your business through our commitment to quality, value, and service.” Jane’s many fans cite the Chicken Piccata (lemon, capers, Italian parsley, garlic, and white wine butter sauce served with vegetables and fettuccine) and Grilled Maple-Leaf Duck Breast (seasonal fruit and port wine reduction with seasonal vegetables and potatoes) as among their favorite dishes.

Runner-Up: Nikka Ramen

Gourmet Grocer

Health Food/Nutrition Store

Lazy Acres Market

“Since opening our first store right here in the Mesa neighborhood in 1991, we have loved serving the Santa Barbara community with the best natural, organic food that the area has to offer,” said Brand Manager Lindsay Gizdich. “Earlier this summer, we began our newest program called Envirotokens, which is centered around giving back to the community. For every reusable bag used at checkout, we will donate 10 cents per bag to support six community partners focused in K-12 education, hunger relief, or environmental stewardship. Thank you for choosing us and helping us make a positive impact in our community for the last 32 years and counting!”

Runner-Up (Gourmet Grocer): Bristol Farms

Runner-Up (Health Food/Nutrition Store): Sprouts Farmers Market

Ice Cream Shop

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Don’t ever let someone tell you that making ice cream is easy. “Ours is a pretty tough business,” said Michael Palmer, owner and CEO of McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams. “It’s challenging to set your company’s product apart.” To many people, Palmer said, “ice cream is ice cream is ice cream. But the truth is, there are huge differences in quality out there.” What separates McConnell’s from the rest of the pack is their “obsession” with quality, he said. “We are a company that first and foremost leans into making the highest-quality products in the business, and that’s an ethos shared by everyone who works here.”

Runner-Up: Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

Indian Restaurant

Flavor of India

A number of Indian restaurants have come and gone from Santa Barbara over the years, but this upper State Street staple has stood the test of time, its two Tandoori ovens since 1991 grilling skewered meat to orange-tinted perfection and breads such as chapati, naan, and aloo paratha to a golden sublimity. “We really enjoy interacting with the different customers,” said Bita Kainwal, “and we take a lot of pride in helping our customers have a wonderful dining experience, no matter how busy the restaurant is.”

Runner-Up: Apna Indian Kitchen

Isla Vista Restaurant

Freebirds World Burrito

Feeding hungry college students and softening imminent hangovers since 1987, Freebirds — which owner Mark Orfalea (cousin of Kinko’s founder Paul Orfalea) named after the Lynyrd Skynyrd song ― still churns out made-to-order Monster Burritos, regular (but still big) burritos, nachos, quesadillas, and other good-quality, reasonably priced Mexican grub every day of the week until 11 p.m. By a long shot, the I.V. haunt handles late-night rushes better than any other spot in the UCSB-adjacent town.

Runner-Up: Woodstock’s Pizza

Italian Restaurant

Via Maestra 42

This neighborhood trattoria has long occupied the hearts of Santa Barbarans, so there was some trepidation when the original owner ― who named the restaurant after his childhood address ― announced he was selling. All breathed a sigh of relief when longtime manager Nicole Bitar and her husband, Georges, took over and kept the same impeccable standards for the food and the same homey atmosphere of the space, with improvements here and there. Georges said he wants to keep bringing in new ideas. “Foods being served today in Italy,” he said. “We want people to say, ‘I was in Italy on vacation and had this dish and it tastes better here.’”

Runner-Up: Ca’Dario

Late-Night Eats

The Blue Owl

Santa Barbara isn’t exactly known for its after-hours food scene, but it does have one downtown spot that’s snap-you-awake delicious and come-kick-your-feet-up inviting. “In recent years, we have cultivated a community that comes back time and again, making the space feel like a living room away from home,” said owner Nadia Ajlouni. “We have become a reliable source for healthy food and live entertainment, in addition to serving the late-night crowd. We are grateful to receive the Best Late-Night award, as it is a challenge and a privilege to serve the downtown crowd during the wee hours when the night owls are about.”

Runner-Up: Freebirds World Burrito

Mexican Restaurant

Salsa

Los Agaves

The lines at Los Agaves say it all. And considering how much top-tier Mexican food there is in Santa Barbara, its fast ascent to local favorite is pretty remarkable. Carlos Luna, who runs the five-restaurant operation with his family, opened the first location on Milpas Street in 2008 and never looked back. His menu hits that perfect combination of tried-and-true Mexican favorites alongside more inventive dishes, like steaming molcajetes draped with grilled cactus and the super-spicy Camarones a la Diabla made with plump, wild-caught shrimp. Just don’t fill up on chips first, because their salsa bar is so good, you’ll be at the bottom of the basket before you know it.

Runner-Up (Mexican Restaurant, Salsa): Los Arroyos

Montecito Restaurant

Pizza

Bettina

Bettina owner Rachel Greenspan

Knocking Rusty’s from the podium it had occupied for umpteen years is Bettina, the five-year-old Montecito restaurant with Neapolitan-style pizzas that stick to your ribs and linger in your mind. “Our dough is 100 percent naturally leavened sourdough and usually ferments for a minimum of three days, which gives it a really beautiful texture and flavor,” said owner Rachel Greenspan. “Since we get the majority of our fruit and produce directly from the Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market, our menu is constantly changing, which keeps the restaurant exciting for our guests.” Next summer, Greenspan said, they’ll open a second location in Carpinteria. “It will be a fast-casual concept and another great option for takeout since we aren’t always able to accommodate all to-go orders at Bettina. There will be a big, beautiful courtyard for dining, as well as the beach just a short distance away.”

Runner-Up (Montecito Restaurant): The Honor Bar

Runner-Up (Pizza): Rusty’s Pizza

Noodle Bar

Thai Restaurant

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

Empty Bowl is one of only two tenants at the Santa Barbara Public Market who have been there since the beginning, which should tell you something about the always-packed restaurant’s instant success and enduring popularity. “We have provided consistent, top-notch food and quality service since day one,” said co-owner Emre Balli, who explained he or one of the other owners is almost always on-hand to oversee operations. “All customers have expectations of great service, and they all deserve it.” In April, Empty Bowl will celebrate its 10-year anniversary. “We are starting to plan for the big day,” Balli said. “Follow our Instagram for announcements @emptybowlnoodle.”

Runner-Up (Noodle Bar): Nikka Ramen

Runner-Up (Thai Restaurant): Your Choice

Place to Buy Bread

Oat Bakery

“Thank you everyone who voted for us! Lots of exciting new things are happening for Oat Bakery!” said owner Lou Fontana, who opened their leavened Haley Street nirvana with his wife, Louise, six years ago. “Our newer Goleta location is amazing, and the community has really adopted us. We love Old Town Goleta.” It’s been fun growing into their bigger space, Fontana said, and seeing the positive response to their breakfast and lunch menu. They also of course still offer the loaves that put them on the map, including pumpkin seed, shiitake/shallot, sage/garlic, and chocolate sesame sourdough. “And coming soon…,” Fontana said, “a cute little bakery in the Montecito Country Mart!”

Runner-Up: D’Angelo Bakery

Produce Stand/Greengrocer

Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market

Why mess with success? “We just plan to continue doing what we do best,” said Sam Edelman, general manager of the Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market, when asked about what’s in store for 2024. “And that is bringing the freshest, most nutritious produce to our weekly farmers’ market locations every single week, and bringing thousands of weekly customers to the downtown Santa Barbara area.” The markets are so important to so many, Edelman said, “because they have truly become a local community gathering space,” where friends bump into each other, chefs meet producers, and customers interact directly with those who grow the food that nourishes us.

Runner-Up: Tri-County Produce

Salad Bar

Savoy Café & Deli

“We’re so grateful for our Best Of award!” said Savoy owner Paul Shields, whose smorgasbord of crisp greens and potpourri of tasty toppings have been lining customers up for nearly two decades now. “We opened the front door to Savoy 18 years ago with humble expectations, and thanks to our loyal customers, staff, and friends, we are still offering the freshest, most abundant salad bar in town! Our favorite part of all is being able to share life with so many in our community! Thank you, Indy Best Of!”

Runner-Up: Chuck’s of Hawaii

Sandwich

Takeout

South Coast Deli

“We are sofa king proud of our hardworking crew,” said South Coast Deli owner Jim St. John. “They are the best!” General Manager Richy Gonzales is one of those assets and said everyone on the team is critical to keeping the busy sandwich and salad operation humming along. “Everyone is a piece of the puzzle,” Gonzales explained. “We highly appreciate everyone who voted and helped us win over the years. We wouldn’t be able to do this without you guys.” St. John said winning never gets old and the gratitude for the recognition doesn’t wear off. “It’s a great feeling,” he said. “It continues to motivate us to be the best.”

Runner-Up (Sandwich): Three Pickles

Runner-Up (Takeout): Los Agaves

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant

S.Y. Kitchen

With all the amazing restaurants now springing up around the valley, this nod was no gimme for S.Y. Kitchen. Chef Luca Crestanelli ― with his sous-chef brother, Francesco, at his side ― has put together a focused menu of rustic Italian cuisine with homemade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and entrees such as the oak-grilled Jidori chicken, T-bone truffle sliders with parmigiano crisps, and salmon puttanesca from an ultra-premium Ora King salmon, sometimes referred to as the Wagyu of the seafood world. Their wine list is something to behold, as is the yuzu/white chocolate pot de crème with mascarpone and lady’s-kisses crumbles.

Runner-Up: Industrial Eats

Sidewalk Café/Patio

La Paloma Café

“La Paloma Café holds an indelible place in our community’s history, and we are deeply honored to have resurrected its original name while infusing the restaurant with the flavors of Santa Maria and Baja, Mexico, thanks to our open-fire cooking techniques,” said marketing manager Sophia Ramos. “Our unwavering commitment to supporting local farmers and fishermen, who provide us with the freshest ingredients, including fish caught using sustainable hook-and-line methods right off our own coast, is what makes us love what we do every day. Sustainability isn’t just a buzzword for us; it’s a core value.”

Runner-Up: Corner Tap

Steak House

Chuck’s of Hawaii

“We have served five generations of Santa Barbara and Goleta families for over 56 years with excellence,” said manager Brad Schuette, who’s been working there since 1980, when he was 15 years old. “Never, ever compromising quality or service.” That’s the secret to their endurance, Schuette said. “That is what makes us different.” The dimly lit, low-ceilinged, tiki-torch-sporting upper State Street restaurant may be a throwback to another era, but their sumptuous steaks ― not to mention their tasty cocktails and killer salad bar ― are absolutely timeless.

Runner-Up: Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood

Stellar Service

The Palace Grill

The Palace Grill is one of those places where you linger even after the check is signed. It might be because you’re full of soft-shell crab and a “Dean Martini” and are moving slow. More likely it’s because you’ve been made so comfortable by the staff ― from the host smiling at the door to the servers who lightly chat you up and host “What a Wonderful World” singalongs ― that you just don’t want to lift yourself out of the chair. And if you don’t, that’s okay, because that gives you time to order the chocolate soufflé.

Runner-Up: Loquita

Sunday Brunch

Scarlett Begonia

You wouldn’t necessarily think of brunch as a “serious” topic. But Crista Fleming, owner of Scarlett Begonia, does. “Very seriously,” she said. “This is what we do, and we do it right. We deliver a menu that is thoughtfully crafted, carefully sourcing every ingredient with the intent to deliver a delicious, eye-appealing experience that tastes as good as it looks. Our bacon is famous, our cinnamon rolls have been on TV, and we have the greatest staff in town. Hand-crafted cocktails, fresh-squeezed juices, soft scrambled eggs ― whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.”

Runner-Up: Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

Sushi Restaurant

Arigato Sushi

How can a 36-year-old restaurant still feel so fresh? Arigato manages it again and again, year after year, with sashimi so delicate, nigiri so rich, and rolls so full of texture and flavor that the place always fills quickly for dinner and getting a table can be an issue. Luckily, Arigato now sports one of the biggest and nicest parklets on State Street and has started taking reservations. Chef and owner Bill Kaneko said he’s always honored to win the “Best Of” title and he thanked the people who continue to appreciate his food. “Thank you so much, Santa Barbara!” he said.

Runner-Up: Sushi Teri

Tacos

Corazón Cocina

These are a few of our favorite tacos at Corazón Cocina, the Public Market favorite with a new restaurant on East Victoria Street (Corazón Comedor), one opening at the Montecito Country Mart (Alma Fonda Fina), and two more outposts (Corazón Cocina Sur in Carpinteria; and Cocina Jaguar in Ventura) coming soon: the cauliflower taco with tempura cauliflower, Ojai microgreens, crema, almond arbol salsa, avocado, salsa cruda, and dates; the chicken with natural black almond mole, rice, onions, lime-mayo crema, queso fresco, and roasted almonds; and the Tia Juana with octopus, white wild shrimp, avocado, cheese, salsa cruda, peanut arbol salsa, Anaheim chile, and pickled onions.

Runner-Up: Lilly’s Taqueria

Vegan Options

Mesa Verde

A veritable retreat center for Santa Barbara’s vegans, Mesa Verde serves up its Mediterranean and Mexican-influenced cuisine at dark-finished tables beneath a stand of palm trees. Start with their grilled flatbread and hummus and follow it with the jackfruit chorizo tacos with blueberry chipotle salsa. Or try their polenta fries and mushroom umami burger. Desert can be either the bird-nest baklava or strawberry cheesecake. Don’t be afraid to bring your friend who likes meat ― they’ll leave just as full and happy as you.

Runner-Up: Oliver’s

Vegetarian Options

Veggie Burger

The Natural Café

“For 31 years, we have served the freshest, tastiest, most affordable food on the Central Coast to the healthiest, happiest customers,” said Natural Café owner Kelly Brown. “It’s been an honor!” In that time, the wellness-conscious chain has gotten its salads, sandwiches, and pastas down to a science ― hearty, full of flavor, customizable, and at price points that feel fairer than most. Their four veggie burgers also can’t be beat: the Hungry Planet™ burger with plant-based beef; the Chipotle Chicken with plant-based chicken; the Good Karma with a tempeh patty; and the Zen, a unique blend of whole grains and vegetables.

Runner-Up (Vegetarian Options): Mesa Verde

Runner-Up (Veggie Burger): Mesa Burger