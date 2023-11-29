“It takes a village” was one of Randi’s favorite sayings. How right she was when it came to fulfilling her life’s passion of improving the lives of the feral and stray cat population in Santa Barbara County.

The average person might not think this a worthy cause, but as a longtime volunteer for Catalyst for Cats (C4C), the nonprofit Randi launched in 1990 at the age of 60, I can assure you that her efforts made a huge difference, not only to the cats but also the surrounding human communities. In 1992, she was honored by the Santa Barbara Independent with a Local Hero award.

In Randi’s own words:

It all started … with our first TNR [Trap-Neuter-Return].

[Thirty-three] years ago … I trapped my first cat.

My daughter told me about a group of stray cats behind a shopping center in Santa Barbara. I’d been bothered by the plight of mothers being burdened with litter after litter of unwanted kittens as long as I could remember but had no idea how to proceed. I mentioned the stray cats to a co-worker. He suggested I call St. Francis Pet Hospital and ask for a blonde woman who frequently brought her cats to the clinic. I called the clinic, and they put me in contact with the “blonde woman.” Her name was Berka Smock.

Berka scouted the area behind the shopping center immediately after my call and noticed a feeding station had been set up. That very night, with a trap set, we sat in the car nearby and waited.

It didn’t take long before we had one.

Berka and I met behind the shopping center every weekday night after work. We’d laugh about sitting in the cold and dark, snacking on fries, elated when the trap went off. The following day, St. Francis Pet Hospital would spay or neuter what we caught. After recuperation, we returned the cats to the feeding station.

It thrilled us that we captured them all before they dropped any litters. It was a new, exciting, and most satisfying experience for me, and I felt I’d found my calling.

Louise Holton, who’d founded the national group Alley Cat Rescue, was an early adopter of the trap-neuter-return technique. She recalled meeting Randi long ago: “It was when I started Alley Cat Allies and she founded Catalyst. I was so impressed with her, as she had heard about TNR and got it right away as a way to control outdoor cats.”

Working with Randi was an experience. She was always available to give advice and encouragement, but she could be quite cantankerous at times, even hanging up on people if a phone call became heated. But her love and dedication toward her mission shone through and kept us volunteers going.

One of the TNR trappers in Santa Maria remembered meeting Randi after noticing the sign on her van: “I’m grateful to have met her years ago at the old Santa Maria Humane Society on Black Road,” said Monica Gonzalez, who also fosters cats. “I saw the sign on her van and asked what exactly she did to help cats. It all started from there.”

Randi was always supportive of our efforts to save the sick and injured, even when the costs were sometimes high and donations scarce. She was there to celebrate the successes and cry with us when we had to let go.

When Randi launched Catalyst, it was very localized. Eventually, the organization expanded to include the whole of Santa Barbara County. Thousands of community cats are still being fed and given medical treatment through the organization, and Randi’s legacy will continue on.

The Animal Shelter Assistance Program, or ASAP, was a go-to group for Randi, as they specialized in adoption. Jessice Wiebe, executive director for the nonprofit, said, “Randi’s unwavering dedication and passion for advocating on behalf of cats in our county was truly remarkable. … Her tireless efforts and boundless love for cats have left an indelible mark on our organization. As we move forward, we are committed to continuing the important work and legacy that Randi so passionately championed.”

Randi “was a wonderfully playful person,” said Lorraine Cestone, who knew Randi for years. “I helped her trap ferals, fostered kittens, been a feeder, helped with C4C booths, and kept her C4C mailing list. Over the years, I grew to love her dearly.”

Isabelle Gullö, executive director and cofounder of C.A.R.E.4Paws, appreciated Randi’s generous concept of teamwork: “Randi was a force of nature, who made a tremendous difference in the lives of so many animals and pet families over the years. Catalyst for Cats recently contributed very generously toward C.A.R.E.4Paws’ new mobile veterinary unit, and now Randi’s vision lives on as our clinic team alters and cares for community cats and other animals in need in the decades to come.”

The Orcutt Veterinary Hospital is one of the many locations that helped Randi treat cats through Catalyst. They recalled, “Randi was such a wonderful person and helped animals and our community so much! What a difference you made here.”

RESQCATS, another adoption group in Santa Barbara, always gained Randi’s support. “Randi was my mentor and instrumental in helping me launch RESQCATS,” said founder Jeffyne Telson. “My favorite memory was her telling me that her idea of a good time was sitting in her van with a blanket and glass of wine, waiting for the trap to go off.”

Rest in peace, Randi. We all hope the cats are taking care of you now.