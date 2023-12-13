Lompoc Cannabis Lab Granted Temporary Permit

More Like This

Central Coast Agriculture , a large cannabis manufacturing lab in Lompoc, was granted a temporary permit late last month by the county’s Air Pollution Control District. The lab had been operating illegally without permits since 2019 at 1201 West Chestnut Avenue and 1200 West Laurel Avenue, polluting the air with reactive organic compounds, a component of ozone. The temporary permit averts a shutdown and sets a 180-day deadline for Central Coast to install a critical piece of clean-air technology called a thermal oxidizer, or incinerator. By next fall, the company must apply for a formal permit to operate. Fines for a host of clean-air violations are pending.

County Gives Major Polluter Central Coast Agriculture 180 Days to Install Critical Piece of Clean-Air Technology

