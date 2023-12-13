Santa Barbara’s Thomas Reynolds Gallery Presents ‘(Mostly) Small Treasures’

“Santa Barbara Courthouse Archway” by Michael Reardon, watercolor, 18 x 11 inches | Credit: Courtesy

“Santa Barbara Courthouse” by Michael Reardon, watercolor, 18 x 11 inches | Credit: Courtesy

Good things come in small packages, especially in the Thomas Reynolds Gallery group exhibition (Mostly) Small Treasures, featuring small-scale paintings by artists including Michael Schwab, Sandy Ostrau, Joe Ceballos and more. The pieces range from impressionist cityscapes to realist paintings of the male figure, but in typical Thomas Reynolds fashion, each has a “California connection.”

With bases in Santa Barbara and San Francisco, the gallery primarily operates online. To see the exhibition available now until January 31 and learn more about what the gallery has to offer, visit thomasreynolds.com/home.html.