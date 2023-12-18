Self-Service Sandbag Stations Available for Goleta Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free commnity service.

During this rainy week, the City of Goleta wants to remind the community that there are two self-service sandbag stations available in Goleta. Thank you to our Public Works Department for keeping these stocked:

Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office)

(6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office) Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)

Here are some things you should know about sandbag pick up:

Sand and bags are available on a first come, first served basis.

Bring your shovel to fill the bags.

Pick up is open during daylight hours, seven days/week.

20 bag limit (additional bags can be purchased at home improvement stores).

Bags are for residents.

It is easiest to fill the bags with two people — one to hold the bag and the other to shovel the sand.

For disposal of old Polypropylene sandbags:

Residents may displace old sand in planters or on lawns and dispose of bags in their trash containers.

Residents may also bring their old, filled bags to Public Works Corporate Yard located at 6735 Hollister Avenue (behind the Deckers building) for disposal.

Stay informed, register for emergency alerts from Santa Barbara County at ReadySBC.org, and sign up for emergency information from the City at https://tinyurl.com/GoletaEmergency. Get more tips on winter storm preparedness here.