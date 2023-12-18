Statement on Israeli-Gaza War

Moved by the great suffering sustained by the people of Palestine and Israel, and guided by the words of organizations that are united in the pursuit of peace and justice, we, the members of Santa Barbara Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends, urge our lawmakers, President Biden, Vice President Harris, Senators Padilla and Butler, and Representative Carbajal to:

• Endorse a ceasefire, de-escalation, and respect for international law against targeting civilians.

• Protect civilian lives, including hostages held by Hamas and all others, both Palestinian and Israeli, suffering because of the conflict.

• Provide humanitarian aid wherever needed.

• Address and resolve the root causes of the longstanding regional dispute.

Adhering to our 300-year-old peace testimony, we protest the use of our tax dollars for these military expenditures.

“We seek a world free of war, and the threat of war.” —Statement by Friend’s Committee on National Legislation, Quaker Lobbying organization in Washington, D.C.

Kate Connell is the presiding clerk of the Santa Barbara Friends Meeting.