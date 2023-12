We are currently disabled, elderly, and houseless, dealing with bathroom issues at night, the cold, spiders in the van that we stay in and sleep in, and a lack of affordable housing options. Stuff in storage for over $119 a month for a 4x4x8 packed to the gills with our worldly possessions.

What are we going to do with the close to 2,000 people without a home who have been counted in Santa Barbara County, supposedly more than 600 of us stay in our cars?