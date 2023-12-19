Residents of the county’s 3rd District are so fortunate to have Joan Hartmann as its supervisor. After Lompoc was moved into the 3rd District by redistricting, Hartmann embraced the City of Lompoc and went to work, bringing significant funding to the city.

Hartman has long been an advocate for agriculture. She worked ceaselessly to create Measure A, which required any expansion into agricultural lands by the City of Buellton to be approved by a vote of its residents. Hence, Buellton is developing within its city boundaries and doing infill projects, saving valuable agricultural lands in the western Santa Ynez Valley.

Hartmann acted again during a recent effort to annex Bailey Avenue and expand the City of Lompoc to the west. While proponents argued that the City of Lompoc needed to pave over these 148 acres of prime agricultural land for mini-malls and cookie cutter development, Hartmann listened to the local agriculturalists who had to remind the city mayor that this land supports the largest and most historically important industry in the Lompoc Valley. The people of Lompoc Valley were not clamoring to lose cherished farmland; only the mayor and developers wanted annexation. Fortunately, Hartmann’s leadership saved the day.

Joan Hartmann is considered a most prepared and dedicated supervisor. The Lompoc Valley is the beneficiary of her strategic expertise and dogged determination to support her district.

I urge all 3rd district voters to vote for Joan Hartmann for another term as 3rd District Supervisor.

Marell Brooks is a former 3rd District Planning Commissioner.