SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 20, 2023

Due to the approaching storm, the City of Santa Barbara has activated free Emergency Storm Parking for residents who live in flood-prone areas. This parking will be available on the rooftop of City Lot 2 located at Canon Perdido Street and Chapala Street from now until Saturday December 23 at 5:00 p.m.. Residents must register for storm parking through the below Storm Parking Portal during the specified storm registry period. Unregistered vehicles will be charged at the standard hourly parking rate.

Regulations for Emergency Storm Parking:

Members of the public must park the car and leave the parking garage – no camping allowed.

To receive storm parking validation, register online at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StormParking throughout the Emergency Storm Parking activation period.

Parking fees will be waived for registered vehicles when exiting the lot during the activation period.

Vehicles that remain parked beyond the activation period will be charged standard hourly parking fees.

Take Action to Stay Safe During the Storm