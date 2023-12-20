It’s not often that we have the pleasure of gathering our staff in one place. Our sales team and our writers and editors are spread out all over the city working from home, wrangling back to office life, or some mix of it all. Though we have holiday parties and big bashes like Best Fest, it’s not often we get to celebrate together, just us staff!

Editors, writers, and sales staff alike gathered at Institution Ale for a fun night of games, drinks, and delicious

pizza and cheesy bread. Our Senior Editor Tyler Hayden and Director of Advertising Sarah Sinclair tore up the

shuffleboard in a close game, and we even got a visit from some adorable Indy Kids! To end the night, our

editor-in-chief Marianne Partridge began her book bash and gifted us all with some new reading for the New Year.

Thanks for reading our paper, and peace out from your Indy Staff!