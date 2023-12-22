Woman Struck and Killed by Train in Goleta 

A woman walking with her dog on the train tracks at Fairview Avenue in Goleta was fatally struck by an Amtrack Pacific Surfliner train on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials. Firefighters and law enforcement arrived shortly after.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the dog was reportedly uninjured. The woman’s name is not available pending notification of relatives.

The train stopped at the scene following the collision, and passengers were unharmed. The tracks were shut down while the railroad and sheriff’s officers investigated the incident.

This is the fourth fatal train collision in South County this year. Out of those four total incidents, this is the third to occur in Goleta.