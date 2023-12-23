Is America still a free, independent Republic? Do we still have free and fair elections? Case in point: The recent decision in Colorado concerning the election of former President Trump in the 2024 elections.

Recently, four Democrat appointed judges to the Colorado Supreme Court, unilaterally prohibited Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot. Doesn’t this take away a voter’s choice on the primary ballot to choose the next President of the United States?

How was this corrupt decision accomplished? By using the corrupt, anti-Trump January 6 committee’s decision that Trump engaged in insurrection. Never mind that the January 6 committee was filled with anti-Trump people on both sides of the aisle. Furthermore, didn’t the Senate fail to convict Trump of charges of engaging in an insurrection?

Sadly, this Colorado Court is a kangaroo court, hell bent on preventing the leading Republican candidate, Trump, from running for president.

In conclusion: The actions of the Colorado Court are unconstitutional, dangerous and are election interference. Also, it is much more than a political attack on former President Trump. It is an attack on the Republican Party and an attack on the very fabric of America. The seriousness of this issue is enormous. As such, it must be referred to the Supreme Court. Hopefully, the Supreme Court will right this terrible wrong.