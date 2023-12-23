Goleta City Council Awards Project Connect Construction Contract

The City of Goleta reached a significant moment with Project Connect at last night’s December 19, 2023, City Council meeting. The Goleta City Council approved a $62,746,460 contract with Security Paving Company, Inc. for Project Connect, the City’s largest ever capital improvement project.

Project Connect is the City of Goleta’s comprehensive program to enhance pedestrian access and safety, improve road conditions and build critical linkage through Goleta while increasing stormwater flow capacity in San Jose Creek under Hollister Bridge. Project Connect will require numerous right-of-way acquisitions and permits, as well as close coordination with many local agencies including Caltrans, City of Santa Barbara, and the County of Santa Barbara.

As part of Project Connect, Security Paving will complete major roadway improvements within the City of Goleta:

Hollister Avenue Bridge & Roundabout Project will construct two roundabouts at the Hollister Avenue/State Route 217 ramp intersection to improve traffic flow. Additionally, a new bridge will be built over San Jose Creek to achieve 100-year storm flow capacity.



Ekwill Street & Fowler Road Extension Projects will improve east-west circulation north and south of Hollister Avenue, providing direct connections to portions of Old Town Goleta and the Santa Barbara Airport.

Construction will begin in spring 2024.

Project milestones, traffic impacts, and other important Project Connect information will be shared on the City’s website: www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

For additional information or questions, please email Connect@CityofGoleta.org or call 805-690-5116.