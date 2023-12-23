Donald Trump has recently and repeatedly called Letitia James (Attorney General of New York), Alvin Bragg (Manhattan District Attorney), Tanya Chutkan (judge, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia), and Fani Willis (Fulton County, GA District Attorney) racists. In spite of his own deplorable racist history, Trump constantly accuses others (especially African-Americans) of racism.

As president, Trump pressured Attorney General Willie “the Weasel” Barr’s DOJ and the IRS to punish his political opponents. He (and the entire GOP echo chamber) now accuse Attorney General Merrick Garland of being in collusion with President Biden to “weaponize” the Dept. of Justice. They ignore Trump’s own record of using Barr and the DOJ to target his perceived enemies.

On December 2, Trump called President Biden “the destroyer of American democracy” and said that Democrats are trying to “crush free speech, censor their critics, and criminalize dissent.” But it is Donald J. Trump, not President Biden, who incited an insurrection and devised a fake electors scheme designed to overturn the will of the voters. It is Trump who would threaten his critics in the media, judges (including their staff and families)), poll workers, those in law enforcement, the military, and any private citizen whom he determined to be insufficiently loyal. This is textbook fascism, yet Trump (AKA Cheeto Mussolini) calls his opponents fascists.

This is Trump’s modus operandi. So, let’s recognize it and call it what it is — projection. That which he accuses others of doing, he has already done or promises to do should he be given another opportunity to bury democracy in a shallow grave. A second Trump term would be more than a disaster; it would be an existential threat to democracy itself.