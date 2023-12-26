How to (Responsibly) Toss Your Christmas Tree in Santa Barbara County

The presents are unwrapped, the stockings are unstuffed, and the holiday cheer has been had. Now what to do about that tree in your house?

In Santa Barbara County, residents have options for disposing of their trees after the holidays, responsibly and sustainably.

Real trees — not flocked or artificial — can be picked up for free and ground into mulch or composted by service providers around the county. Other trees should be cut up and placed in trash bins or brought to the landfill to be disposed of for a fee.

For most residential areas, tree collection services begin the week of December 26 and run through the second week of January this year.

To prepare trees for pickup, the county advises residents to cut trees that are over six feet in half, and remove all ornaments, tinsel, and stands before recycling.

On collection day, residents should place their trees at least three feet away from trash containers, or cut them up to fit inside of green waste containers.

SOUTH COUNTY

Customers of MarBorg Industries (servicing areas from Carpinteria to Goleta) can put trees out on trash collection days through January 13.

In Carpinteria, residential customers of E.J. Harrison & Sons can place trees in their green waste containers through January 9 or on their regular green waste collection day thereafter.

South County residents can also drop off trees at the South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station (4430 Calle Real) for free through January 15, 2024, or at any time at the MarBorg Industries yard (119 North Quarantina Street).

NORTH COUNTY

Waste Management (WM) customers in North County can put their Christmas tree out by 6 a.m. on collection days through January 13 or on the following regular green waste collection days.

Santa Ynez Valley residents may bring trees to the Recycling & Transfer Station (4004 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos) for free disposal through January 15. If WM customers wish to drop off trees at one of the local WM yards (1850 W. Betteravia Rd., Santa Maria, or 97 Commerce Dr.,Buellton) they must bring proof of customer status.

Residents in the City of Santa Maria can put their Christmas tree out by 6:30 a.m. on collection days through the week of January 9 or drop them off at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill (2065 E. Main St.).

Residents in the City of Lompoc should put their Christmas tree out by 7 a.m. on collection days during the week of Monday-Friday, January 8-12.

Residents who miss the home tree collection can drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill (700 Avalon St). West Coast Arborists will grind the collected trees into mulch, which will be used as landscape material throughout the city.

In the City of Buellton, customers of MarBorg Industries can put their trees out on their designated collection days through January 13.

Across the county, owners and managers of apartments, condominiums, and mobile home parks are advised to contact their waste hauler for Christmas tree recycling details.

For more information on Christmas tree collection, check out the county’s online guide, or call the County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division at (805) 882-3600.

For tips about how to reduce waste during the holiday season, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website.