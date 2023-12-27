Our Year in Photos 2023

Twelve Months of Documenting

Santa Barbara’s Many Scenes

By Indy Staff | December 28, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

“Is this the new normal?” was a common refrain heard throughout the year 2023, which finally felt like a return to some semblance of “normal.”

Though the after-effects of COVID will continue to unveil themselves for years to come, these past 12 months welcomed live entertainment, large gatherings, community festivals, travel near and far, dining out (and indoors), and the spirited pursuit of fun back into our lives. But there remains plenty of political, social, and economic upheaval to deal with as well, not to mention extreme weather events exacerbated by the climate crisis and a housing crisis with a ripple effect on just about every aspect of life in Santa Barbara.

It’s an introspective point in time, and we take a visual look back primarily through the lenses of Ingrid Bostrom, Carl Perry, and Chuck Graham, among others. In our longstanding end-of-year tradition, we present some of the best examples of their work in this week’s issue, and we hope you enjoy this snapshot of the year that was.

Happy New Year, and we look forward to making more memories with you in 2024.

In Memoriam

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle | Credit: Stacey Byers

Marilyn McMahon | Credit: Courtesy

Anthony Cunningham | Credit: Courtesy

Adelina Alva-Padilla | Credit: Kathleen Conti

Susan Love, MD | Credit: Courtesy Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research

Michael Benedict | Credit: Margaret Daley

David Crosby | Credit: Courtesy

King Harris | Credit: Courtesy

Mike McCorkle | Credit: Mick Kronman

Mary Nobles Conrad | Credit: Kendall Conrad

Ady Barkan | Credit: Courtesy

Cyndi Falcon | Credit: Michael Montenegro

Craig Gilbert | Credit: Courtesy

Laszlo Hodosy | Credit: Paul Wellman

Charlie Munger | Credit: Courtesy

Jeff Olsson | Credit: Paul Wellman

Patricia Bragg | Credit: Courtesy

C. Seybert Kinsell | Credit: Courtesy

Robert C. Noël | Credit: Courtesy

News

The weather report for 2023 was wild, crazy, wonderful, disastrous, and all of the above almost all at the same time. We got enough snow on the mountains to achieve this wonderful alpine illusion of a downhill skier overlooking the Pacific Ocean. | Credit: Kadrien Hannon

Extreme weather can sometimes be extremely beautiful, as these anomalous snowscapes along Highway 58 near the Carrizo Plain can attest, exuding an eerie silence you can almost not hear off the page. | Credit: Chuck Graham

For the first time in many moons, Lake Cachuma — the glass from which we drink half our water — actually spilled its banks. | Credit: Lael Wageneck

January’s torrential downpours were sufficient to gouge up the roads and deposit enough mud on lowland streets to plant corn. | Credit: Don Brubaker

January’s torrential downpours were sufficient to gouge up the roads and deposit enough mud on lowland streets to plant corn. | Credit: John Macfarlane

The heavy rains gave rise to yet another spectacular superbloom — as seen from the vantage point of the Carrizo Plain’s isolated beauty. | Credit: Bryant Baker/Los Padres ForestWatch

After suffering through a slow and tortured demise, the Santa Barbara News-Press was finally put out of its misery this year by owner Wendy P. McCaw, who declared bankruptcy. What happens to the newspaper’s historic downtown offices — not to mentions its historical archives — remains uncertain, but most likely the answer will come only after yet another slow and tortured process. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The bloom came off the rose and the wheels off the car at Santa Barbara Unified School District this year, still reeling from the reverberations of its COVID-imposed shutdown. In unprecedented numbers, teachers showed up at school board meetings to demand pay increases that reflect the astronomically high rents they have to pay. Students at all three high schools staged walkout protests in support of the teachers’ demands. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The horror of October 7 and the horror of its ongoing and agonizing aftermath has sent shock waves throughout Santa Barbara with supporters of Israel and the Palestinians gathering to express their respective pain and outrage. Finding words with which the two sides can speak to one another has proved challenging. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Demonstrators shut down the intersection of Garden and Micheltorena streets in response to viral videos showing a Santa Barbara woman harassing a construction worker and spewing racially derogatory language. | Credit: Don Brubaker

Like the weather, people in Santa Barbara talk an awful lot about State Street but don’t know what to do about it. Much high-octane head-scratching ensued this year as a committee charged with figuring out the future of downtown did much hashing out — to packed crowds — but with no conclusion arrived at. | Credit: Courtesy

Music

Kenny Loggins ends his last tour at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The Stand and Be Counted tribute to David Crosby at the Lobero Theatre: from left, Shawn Colvin, Colin Hay, and Steve Postell | Credit: David Bazemore

Neil Young gives an intimate, pared-down performance. | Credit: Carl Perry

Spencer Barnitz was on screen and on stage this year, including at the California Avocado Festival in Carpinteria. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Odesza performs at the Santa Barbara Bowl. | Credit: Carl Perry

Events

Pacific Pride Festival | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Jack Harwood, the first male Spirit of Fiesta | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The city’s first-ever Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) calenda | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Faces

Muralist Manuel Unzueta in front of his work “Metamorphosis of Reality” | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Arturo Pacheco keeps the family tradition with pelota mixteca. His father, Alberto, and uncle, Augustín, are the last remaining craftsmen of the sport’s unique leather guantes. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Running the high school theater departments are (from left) Shannon Saleh at San Marcos, Gioia Marchese at Santa Barbara, and Emily Libera at Dos Pueblos. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Louise and Lou Fontana expanded their Oat Bakery empire to Old Town Goleta. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

A joyful Jamie Lee Curtis receives the Maltin Modern Master Award at SBIFF. | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF

