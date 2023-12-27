Santa Barbara Holiday Classic Day One Roundup

The Dons delivered an 82-41 victory over Lompoc to highlight day one of the 27th annual Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

Luke Zuffelato finished with a game-high 29 points, including 23 points in the first half. Santa Barbara used a dominant second quarter to build a 45-19 halftime lead.

“It was a little bit of a slow start, but in the second quarter we held them to eight points,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato. “I knew we would get going eventually offensively, but I really wanted our defense to pick up and that’s what they did in the second quarter.”

Santa Barbara point guard Tobin Shyrock continued his resurgent play of late and finished with eleven points. Freshman forward Cayleb Miller chipped in nine points. 12 Santa Barbara players scored in the game as the Dons (9-5 overall, 3-0 Channel League) extended their winning streak to four games..

The Dons will have a completely different challenge on day two of the tournament when they clash with Sierra Canyon. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Oak Park, 62; Chatsworth, 54

Seshsha Nuta Henderson put together a spectacular performance as he poured in a game-high 42 points, including a three-pointer with 47 seconds remaining that gave Oak Park a 59-54 lead.

The Eagles entered the fourth quarter clinging to a 40-36 lead, but Henderson slammed the door shut with 13 fourth quarter points.

Seshsha Nuta Henderson exploded offensively to lead Oak Park to victory.

“We had to get the ball in the hoop. I tried to get my teammates open and if I couldn’t get my teammates open I just had to try and capitalize for myself,” Henderson said “I like to do this workout that my coach A.J. taught me, it’s like a circuit I go through, I shoot at least five makes while I’m tired from 3-6 different spots so I guess that helps with me shooting at the end of games.”

Chatsworth superstar Alijah Arenas, who is a five star prospect in the class of 2026, scored a team-high 29 points, including 14-of-14 shooting from the free throw line.

Dos Pueblos, 81; Righetti 49

The Chargers produced their highest scoring output of the season in a rout of the Warriors and improved to 6-5 overall this season.

Justin Stock scored a game high 21 points, including three first quarter three-pointers. Dos Pueblos led 41-17 at halftime and cruised to victory.

The Chargers will play against Sierra Pacific on day two of the tournament beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Sierra Canyon, 92; Burroughs, 46

The Trailblazers came out of the gates fast offensively and never looked back. Noah Williams led the way with a game-high 20 points.

Justin Pippen added 17 points, including two three-pointers. Bryce Cofield scored 14 points and Bryce James finished with 12 points off the bench.

Bryce James looks for an opening in Burroughs zone defense. he finished with 12 points.

Burroughs was led by senior Chase Cardosh, who scored 14 points.

Newbury Park, 58; Santa Paula, 51

Newbury Park senior forward Blake Jones scored 23 points and the Panthers outscored Santa Paula 17-9 in the fourth quarter to earn the close win.

Santa Paula boasted a balanced attack offensively as Samuel Gomez lead the way with 12 points.