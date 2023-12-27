Through Ingrid’s Eyes

Ingrid Bostrom is one of the great photographers we have here on our team, and many of her pictures are used throughout the year as well as in this very edition.

What has been your favorite thing to photograph for the Independent this year? I struggle to pin down favorites with most experiences … I love working with the Independent because my assignments are so varied. I am energized by gatherings of activism, giddy to often end restaurant shoots with tastings, and consistently inspired by the people in our community that the Indy highlights.

What are some of the things you’re thinking about as you approach an assignment? Prior to an assignment, I’m pulling up an email to remind myself where I’m headed. I tend to arrive at locations early, but I don’t plan ahead. I like the subject and setting to reveal itself on the spot. Through my lens — I’m most often chasing flashes of emotion and light — both what lights someone up and the way light surrounds them.

You have so many of your beautiful photos up on Instagram! How has social media worked as an outlet for you and your photography? For me, social media is an opportunity to illuminate people, stories, and places that I connect with. I am incredibly grateful to capture and share moments for a living.