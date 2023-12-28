Heart of the Home: Jobsite Shots 2023
Custom Homebuilding is a Team Sport
From dirt to doorknobs, as they say, custom homebuilding is a team sport, a group effort of range and talent, from trusted general laborers to award-winning architects. Along the way, all stripes of tradespeople are relied upon to show up on time and on a budget to deliver a specific product, with each installment building toward something much more than just another house for just another client. Above and beyond simple shelter and living space, a home should be a safe haven and a place of comfort personalized for each client.
Pictured are just a handful of jobsite shots from some of Giffin & Crane’s favorite projects over the past year. As 2023 comes to a close, we highlight them as examples of the sort of teamwork it takes to pull off custom homebuilding, especially here in Santa Barbara.
“Each one of our projects is unique from the start and evolves until completion,” says Giffin & Crane principal and partner Eric Carlstedt. “Such a journey requires strong partners on the design side who can help our trade partners in the field get the information they need to perform. And at the end of the day, none of this work would be possible without our clients. When it comes down to it, they are the most essential members of the team, and their engagement is critical from start to finish.” From dirt to doorknobs, as they say.
Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.