Society Matters : Year in Pictures

Nonprofit Social Scene in Full Swing in 2023

By
Thu Dec 28, 2023 | 6:15am
Community Environmental Council Green Gala: Keynote Speaker Nalleli Cobo, CEO/Executive Director Sigrid Wright, and Boardmember Carolyn Fitzgerald | Credit: Gail Arnold

With the risks posed by the pandemic receding, the Santa Barbara nonprofit social scene reemerged with a cornucopia of events. Selecting which event to cover each week became even more challenging than pre-pandemic days. As always, I strived to provide readers with in-depth stories about the valuable work these nonprofits do in our community. Most of the pics are from fundraisers, which not only raise crucial funds, but are also some of the best parties in town. For all Society Matters stories, go to http://independent.com/society

MOXI@Night: Event Committee members: Cassie Wayne, Jenny Haeg-Hudson, Nini Muñoz, Ashley Nichols Blevins (co-chair), Austin Lampson (co-chair), Kelly Almeroth, Robin Gose (MOXI President + CEO), Charlotte DiTirro | Gail Arnold
Granada Legends Gala: Event Co-Chair Anne Towbes, Honoree Fannie Flagg, presenter Susan Gulbransen | Gail Arnold
Fund for Santa Barbara Bread & Roses: Board President and Co-Emcee Eric Cárdenas, Boardmember and Co-Emcee Rev. Julia Hamilton, Executive Director Marcos Vargas, Incoming Executive Director Eder Gaona-Macedo, and Associate Director Patricia Solorio | Gail Arnold
Environmental Defense Center Green & Blue: Executive Director Alex Katz, Honoree Patagonia, Inc. CEO Ryan Gellert, Chief Counsel Linda Krop and Board President Rob Tadlock | Gail Arnold
SB Yacht Club Charity Regatta benefitting VNA Health: VNA Health President & CEO Kieran Shah, SB Yacht Club Commodore David Sadecki, and VNA Health Foundation Director Lailan McGrath | Gail Arnold
SB Zoo Zoofari: Carter Block, Tracy Block, and President/CEO Rich Block | Gail Arnold

Reunir with the CA Rangeland Trust: Board Chair Andy Mills and CEO Michael Delbar | Gail Arnold
UCSB Arts & Lectures Reception with Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa: A&L Council member Marcy Carsey with Maria Ressa | Gail Arnold
South Coast Business & Technology Awards (benefiting Scholarship Foundation): Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe, Event Co-Chair and Co-Host Janet Garufis, Event Co-Chair and Co-Host Kirsten McLaughlin, and Honoree Foodbank of SB County CEO Erik Talkin | Gail Arnold

Gail Arnold

Columnist

Thu Dec 28, 2023 | 20:22pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/12/28/society-matters-year-in-pictures-3/
