Whose brainchild was it to rip out all of the beautiful ice plant along the bike path on Cabrillo Boulevard? According to the sign, this is a project that will take 2–5 years to complete. And, why, and with taxpayer money?

Have the local citizens complained about the ice plant? Have tourists stopped coming to S.B. because we don’t have only “native” plant species bordering the sacred bike paths?

I’m getting tired of special interest groups driving these projects. There are more important ways for the city to spend taxpayer money. Our city is being ruined by special interests that don’t represent the great majority of city residents, and, yet we pay for these so called improvements.

Don’t even get me started on what’s happening to our streets in favor of bicycle access and safety. Then there is the destruction of State Street, once the heart of S.B., now the place that the majority of local residents never go.

You think I’m exaggerating about this? Ask anyone you know if they “go down there anymore.” I guarantee what the answer will be.

City Council, please give local residents a voice in shaping the future of our beautiful city. Stop caving to these special interest groups that are ruining our town!