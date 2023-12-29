Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) is a nonprofit organization that protects area birdlife and habitat and connects people with birds through education, conservation, and science. We are celebrating our 60th year! We are writing for two main reasons.

First, SBAS thanks the Santa Barbara Independent and Hugh Ranson, dedicated member of SBAS and photographer/writer/birder extraordinaire, for Hugh’s December 7 column, “Backyard Birds Are Thin on the Ground,” which shares the importance and fun of the annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC). That week, during the CBC, people from all over Santa Barbara and beyond don boots and binoculars to count birds in our county. Rain or shine, we come together to collect scientific data about birds, raise awareness about birdlife, promote environmental conservation, and protect birds. I find it one of the most uplifting events in our community.

Secondly, along those lines, a deep gratitude to our volunteers, chapter members, donors, grantors, and partners for your support in 2023 and the future. Thank you for all that you do to save birds and their habitats! For Independent readers new to birding, we invite you to learn more about what SBAS does, our free evening programs and bird walks at https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/join-sbas/

Wishing you peace, good birding, and a Happy Healthy New Year!

Katherine Emery is executive director of S.B. Audubon Society.