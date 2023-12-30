Santa Barbara Holiday Classic Day 3 Roundup: The Dons Bounce Back With Win Over Santa Paula

Luke Zuffelato scored 35 points and the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team bounced back from a lopsided loss to Sierra Canyon to defeat Santa Paula 76-51 on day three of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

D.J. Wilson knocked down two first quarter three-pointers as Santa Barbara took a 16-10 lead into the second quarter. The Dons exploded for 25 second quarter points, with major contributions from reserves Owen Horn and Kaden Ridgell to break open the game.

“There were huge emotions last night with the crowd and playing Sierra Canyon. I could feel that they gave all they got but they didn’t have that pep. We missed easy shots and free throws and that’s a mental thing,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato of his team’s slow start. “It’s nothing bad, it’s just what happens. With all that said I’m proud of them for getting out to a lead, they tried to do everything we told them to do.”

Zuffelato found his groove in the third quarter with 13 points, including his first three-pointer in the game and Santa Barbara cruised to victory.

Luke Zuffelato scored 35 points against Santa Paula. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Dons will host Chatsworth in their final game of the tournament on Saturday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Canyon, 87; Oak Park 37

The Trailblazers put together another dominant performance anchored by their swarming defense. Sierra Canyon raced out to a 25-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Bryce Cofield led a balanced offensive attack with 20 points as nine Sierra Canyon players reached the scoring column.

Sierra Canyon will close the tournament with a matchup against Newbury Park on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m.

Newbury Park, 72; Dos Pueblos 54

Alex Depatie scored 31 points, including six three-pointers to lead the Panthers to victory.

Dos Pueblos led 18-17 after the first quarter, but an abysmal second quarter resulted in the Chargers trailing 42-30 at halftime. Sophomore Evan Pinsker led Dos Pueblos with 13 points.

Sierra Pacific, 63; Lompoc, 32

Dodd scored a team-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack for the Golden bears. Lompoc was led by Michael Manzo, who scored 14 points.

Chatsworth, 73; Sierra Pacific, 62

Alijah Arenas scored 41 points, including 17 points in the third quarter as Chatsworth improved to 2-1 at the tournament. The Chancellors will clash with host Santa Barbara on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.