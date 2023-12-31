Luke Zuffelato Scores 41 Points Against Chatsworth on Final Day of Santa Barbara Holiday Classic

A hot shooting performance boosted the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team to a 99-78 victory over Chatsworth on the final day of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

Luke Zuffelato scored a team-high 41 points as Santa Barbara produced its highest scoring output of the season.

“That’s not an accident, these guys work so hard,” said Santa Barbara coach Greg Zuffelato of his team’s offensive outburst. “I do three shooting workouts a week in the morning year round. They put in the time and effort. That’s not an accident. that’s work over years and years.”

Alijah Arenas scored 44 points for Chatsworth, despite constant double teams. He was named to the all-tournament team along with Zuffelato.

The Dons raced out to a 34-13 first quarter lead. They knocked down eight three-pointers in the period setting the tone for perhaps their most complete performance of the season.

Freshman Owen Horn added 15 points on five three-pointers. Waylon Finkle continued his strong play of late with eleven points

Sierra Canyon 88, Newbury Park 25

The Trailblazers increased their level of play each day of the tournament and finished off day four with a dominant defensive performance.

Justin Pippen was named the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic MVP.

Dos Pueblos, 77; Lompoc, 45

The Chargers finished 2-2 at the tournament after a strong performance against former league rival Lompoc.

Dos Pueblos got off to a fast start outsourcing the Braves 30-9 in the first quarter. Justin Stock scored a game-high 21 points and Matthew Zamora finished with 18 points.

Burroughs, 73; Santa Paula, 63

The Bears finished off a strong showing with a ten point victory over Santa Paula.