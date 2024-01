Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year early Monday morning. Named Eric Yang, the baby boy was born to first-time parents Alyssa and Seng Yang of Lompoc at 3:48 a.m. on Monday, January 1, according to Cottage Health spokesperson Cristina Cortez. Baby Eric arrived weighing in at 5 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches, and Cortez said he “is already captivating hearts with his arrival.”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.