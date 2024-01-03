SEE International Partners with Savie Health for Vision Clinic in North County 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

January 2, 2024- Santa Barbara, CA – SEE International is honored to announce the opening of a new vision clinic in partnership with Savie Health. Through this partnership, community members of North County and the surrounding areas will be provided with access to free eyecare services, including screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and prescription glasses. These services will be provided at the Lompoc Clinic every other Tuesday from 12:00pm through 4:00pm.

In celebration of this new partnership, SEE International and Savie Health will be hosting a lunch-hour vision clinic opening event on January 12thfrom 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Lompoc Clinic, located at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., #2, Lompoc, CA 93436. During this event, representatives of each organization will provide commentary on the partnership while attendees—who will include community members, organization partners, staff, and local news outlets—will enjoy light refreshments.

Eryn Shugart, executive director of Savie Health, commented on her anticipation of this partnership: “Savie Health’s collaboration with SEE International will make it possible for the clinic to offer vision services to uninsured community members, filling a need that has been unmet for our clinic thus far,” she said.

SEE’s Director of Domestic Programs, Anisha Verdialez, also commented on how this partnership will benefit the community: “SEE International looks forward to our new partnership with SAVIE Health. Our organizations have a mutual goal of providing quality service and improving access to care for our local patients. Together, we can begin providing the resources and support needed for this community to thrive,” she said.

About Savie Health: Savie Health is a free medical clinic in Lompoc, California that serves uninsured community members. As the only free medical clinic in Santa Barbara County, the clinic offers primary care, behavioral health, and case management as well as other essential healthcare services. Their mission is to provide free medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to uninsured adults in Santa Barbara County and beyond regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, immigration status, religion, or sexual orientation. To learn more about Savie Health and support the work they are doing, please visit www.saviehealth.org.

About SEE International: SEE is a nonprofit, humanitarian organization that provides medical, surgical, and educational services to restore sight and make high-quality eyecare more accessible around the world and here at home. The organization consists of a network of over 650 volunteer ophthalmologists who help address preventable blindness by providing free sight-restoring surgeries and eyecare services to communities in need. Since 1974, SEE has served over five million individuals and performed over half a million sight-restoring surgeries worldwide. For more information and to support SEE’s work to end preventable blindness, visit www.seeintl.org.