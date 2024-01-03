News
Politics

The New California Laws You Need to Know

Several Significant Laws Took Effect January 1 That Will Affect Schools, Workplaces, and Pocketbooks

By Lynn La, CalMatters
Wed Jan 03, 2024 | 3:35pm

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

Monday marked the day many new California laws went into effect, including the state’s new concealed firearm restrictions that, until Saturday, had been blocked by a federal judge. 

The law bans Californians from carrying firearms in various public places such as parks, stadiums and places of worship. It was passed in response to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that reduced limitations on who can receive concealed carry permits.

Describing it as “repugnant to the Second Amendment,” federal Judge Cormac Carney temporarily blocked the law in late December. But on Saturday, a federal appeals court panel put a temporary hold on Carney’s ruling as the case makes its way through the courts.

In response, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that “Californians overwhelmingly support efforts to ensure that places… remain safe and free from guns.” He also reiterated his proposal to amend the U.S. Constitution with gun control measures including raising the minimum age to own a gun and mandating universal background checks, posting Monday on X (formerly Twitter) that the amendment would “save lives across the country.” 

To learn more about other notable laws that took effect Monday, check out our compilation of summaries written by the CalMatters staff:

Consumer protection

Criminal justice 

Education

Health care

Housing

  • Makes it easier for religious institutions and non-profit colleges to develop affordable housing.
  • Gives developers permission to build denser, taller buildings if they set aside additional units for middle-income earners.
  • Makes it easier for courts to slap down “frivolous” environmental lawsuits.

Workplace

  • Increases guaranteed paid sick leave from three days a year to five.
  • Bans employers from using hair or urine test results for marijuana in their decisions to fire or penalize workers, and bars employers from asking job applicants about prior cannabis use (workers in the construction industry and positions that require federal background checks are not included).

CalMatters covers the Capitol: CalMatters has guides and stories to keep track of your lawmakers, find out how well legislators are representing you and the lessons learned by first-termers, to explore the Legislature’s record diversity, make your voice heard, and understand how state government works. We also have summaries of what Gov. Newsom decided on key bills, what happened on key issues in 2023 and new laws taking effect with the start of 2024. And in 2024, we launch the groundbreaking Digital Democracy project.

This story originally appeared on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.
Thu Jan 04, 2024 | 03:32am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/03/the-new-california-laws-you-need-to-know/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.