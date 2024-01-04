CDPH Warns Consumers Not to Eat Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam Due to Risk of Illness

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is warning consumers not to eat Shemshad’s Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam jarred food products because they were produced outside of the CDPH Cannery Program oversight, making them susceptible to contamination with Clostridium botulinum. Ingestion of botulism toxin from improperly processed jarred and canned foods may lead to serious illness and death.

Consumers that observe the product being offered for sale are encouraged to report the activity to the CDPH toll free complaint line at (800) 495-3232.

At this time, Shemshad, based in Los Angeles, has not yet voluntarily recalled its Mulberry Molasses and Mulberry Jam products. This product is under the Shemshad brand name in 16 ounce glass jars with screw-on metal lids. The product is dated “APR 25 2025”. CDPH has issued a Notice of Violation to Shemshad, and Shemshad may be subject to further action up to and including license revocation.

The food products were sold at grocery stores in southern California including Woodland Hills Market in Woodland Hills, Q Market in Van Nuys, and Wholesome Choice Market in Irvine.

Botulism toxin is odorless and colorless, so consumers will be unable to determine if their product is affected. Consumers who have any of this product or any foods made with this product should discard them immediately. Double bag the jars in plastic bags that are tightly closed then place in a trash receptacle for non-recyclable trash outside of the home. Consumers should wear rubber or latex gloves if possible, when handling these products or wash your hands with soap and running water for at least two minutes after handling any food or containers that may be contaminated.

Botulism is a rare but serious paralytic illness caused by a nerve toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. The initial symptoms frequently experienced are double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, and dry or sore throat. Progressive descending paralysis, usually symmetrical, may follow. Additional symptoms may include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, inability of the neck muscles to support the head, paralysis of the extremities and respiratory muscles may occur. Infants with botulism appear lethargic, feed poorly, are constipated, have a weak cry, and poor muscle tone.

CDPH recommends consumers experiencing any ill effects after consuming this product should consult their health care provider.