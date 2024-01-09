SB Unified Announces List of Candidates for Provisional Board Member Vacancy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SB Unified is pleased to announce the list of candidates to be interviewed for the upcoming Board Member provisional appointment to replace Trustee Alvarez.

The following candidates have been selected for interviews scheduled to take place on January 9 and 10 starting 5 p.m. Interview times for all candidates were created by a randomized digital name generator. Three candidates requested accommodation to their schedule.

Caroline Abate Kate Parker Maya Gomez Margaret Easbey Cynthia Toms Julian Sarafian Marcela Caceres Luis Esparza Celeste Kafri Jill Geldbach Monie de Wit Mario Galicia Jr Sunita Beall Jacqueline Inda Casey Hare James Gribble

The interview process aims to assess each candidate’s vision, dedication, and suitability for the crucial role of a Board Member. Members of the public are invited to attend the interviews to observe the proceedings and witness firsthand the commitment of our potential future Board Member.

Date: January 9 and 10, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm

Location: SB Unified District Office Board Room – 720 Santa Barbara St, 93101

Interested applicants have to reside in the attendance boundaries of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, meet all requirements of the law, and comply with the District’s application submission requirement. They also had to submit their application before this month’s deadline.

SB Unified Trustees will make a decision after all interviews have been completed. Supervisor Virginia Alvarez resigned from her At-Large Trustee Area 2 position in November 2023. The Provisional Appointee will complete the remaining At-Large elected term and, at this time, is not required to live in Trustee Area 2.

In February 2022, the District changed elections from At-Large to by Trustee Area to comply with the California Voting Rights Act. By November 2024, the seat must be filled by a candidate that resides in Trustee Area 2 Map.

Following the interviews, the School Board will carefully deliberate and make the final selection to fill the vacancy. The swearing-in ceremony will take place immediately following the selection of the board member on January 10, 2024.