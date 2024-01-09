To educate Glen Mowrer on his response to Diana Thorn’s letter, he seemed confused in understanding that we as a nation under the Constitution are brought together as a numeration of 50 states up from the original 13. The federal government has powers specifically spelled out in the content of the Constitution; remaining power goes to the states individually. To that point democracy is not in the picture. Democracy comes in in the voting aspect and voting is at state level, be it a state of federal election. If it weren’t for the fact there’s 50 states, we could be considered a Democracy!

The problem in Colorado is that the panel of judges making the decision on removing Trump is they were appointed. Your democracy ends there. The citizenry were removed from the democratic voting process. At that point it became a tyranny move of a socialist cabal. This cabal circumvented due process of law to be accused, brought to trial, convicted and sentenced.

The balance of power of democracy by all legal participants of an election does not exist if elected people are irresponsible and politically motivated to make appointments of judges that ignore or are ignorant of the law in their judicial process and allow their decisions be political in nature.

To the letter writer, “Continue to do what you have always done, You get what you’ve always gotten”! In situations like this issue, it’s imperative to speak out to right a “wrong”!