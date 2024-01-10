Upcoming Shows:

1/25: Sarah Powers, The Mom Hour

Sarah Powers | credit: Leo & Lane

Sarah Powers is the co-creator of the chart-topping parenting podcast The Mom Hour. She also contributes regularly to our Indy Parenting content.

January 25, 1pm
On Zoom

Register Here

About You Got This!, an Indy Parenting Zoom Series:
Join senior editor (and new parent) Tyler Hayden as he sits down to talk to industry experts about all things parenting. New episodes every other month. Interested in being a guest? Email emily@independent.com

Indy Staff

Thu Jan 11, 2024 | 02:06am
https://www.independent.com/2024/01/10/you-got-this-an-indy-parenting-zoom-series/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.