Gear Up for Goleta’s E-Bike Safety Awareness Week January 15-21

GOLETA, CA, January 11, 2024 – The use of e-bikes is skyrocketing and so is the need for riders to understand how to operate them safely. That’s why the City of Goleta is proclaiming January 15-21, 2024, as E-Bike Safety Awareness Week. This is an expansion to the first regional E-Bike Safety Awareness Day held last January. The City, in partnership with MOVE Santa Barbara County and the Goleta Police Department, has special activities planned throughout the week including a proclamation at the Goleta City Council meeting, release of a safety video, helmet and light distributions at Dos Pueblos High School and Goleta Valley Junior High School, and a Community e-Bike Skills Class and Ride (see full details below) on Saturday, January 20th.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “E-bike safety and accident prevention have become a big topic of concern for community members in Goleta and other cities. We hope E-Bike Safety Awareness Week will bring attention to the issue and provide an opportunity to educate and remind riders about rules and safety tips.”

Here is what is planned for the week:

The Goleta City Council will issue a proclamation and premiere a safety video at its January 16 , 2024, meeting which begins at 5:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers (130 Cremona Drive).

There will also be a free helmet and light distribution for students at Dos Pueblos High School on January 17 and Goleta Valley Junior High School on January 18. The distributions will take place during lunch and after school with representatives from Goleta Police, California Highway Patrol, Cottage Hospital, MOVE Santa Barbara County and the City of Goleta.

On Saturday, January 20, the community is invited to participate in the E-Bike Skills Class and Ride from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Junior High basketball courts (6100 Stow Canyon Road). This is a great opportunity for new and seasoned e-bike riders. Come learn pre-ride checks you can conduct to avoid non-vehicular crashes; participate in e-bike handling courses on the blacktop to learn tips for safe e-bike handling; join in a community e-bike ride to get you comfortable interacting with traffic; and pick up some free giveaways (including helmets and lights, while supplies last) to make you safer when you ride.

To participate in the ride and receive giveaways, all attendees must register and participate in all activities which include pre-ride checks and a skills course. A maximum of 50 attendees will be allowed to participate in the community e-bike ride on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced registration is recommended, sign up now at https://movesbcounty.org/events/. To participate, you must be at least 10 years old and bring your own e-bike and wear a helmet. The full schedule includes:

1:00 p.m. – Check-In/Register

1:30 p.m. – Pre-Ride Checks

1:45 p.m. – Skills Courses

2:30 p.m. – Community E-Bike Ride

3:15 p.m. – Giveaways

We hope to see you and your e-bike there!

Partial funding for this event was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.