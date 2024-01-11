Nominations for 81st Person of the Year Open Now  through February 23, 2024 

Announcement

By Santa Barbara Foundation
Thu Jan 11, 2024 | 10:42am
SBF POY 2023 celebration luncheon. | Credit: Dean Zatkowsky

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) – Nominations are open for the 81st Annual Person of the  Year awards. The Santa Barbara Foundation invites the community at large to  nominate an individual, couple, or family to receive this year’s honor for  exceptional community volunteer service in the Santa Barbara area.  

Nominations may be submitted now through February 23, 2024 and may be made online at https://www.sbfoundation.org/person-of-the-year-nominations/

Considered one of the Santa Barbara area’s most prestigious awards, Person of  the Year honors individuals, couples, or families whose extraordinary service  represents a meaningful commitment to the community; addresses a real  community need or enhances the quality of life. Honorees may have demonstrated exemplary acts of generosity, kindness, or innovation in the  community.  

Recipients are selected from a wide range of candidates nominated by  community members. 

“We are honored to serve as the organizing sponsor for Person of the Year and to  bring the community together to celebrate our neighbors who dedicate their time  and talent to make life better for the South Coast,” explained Jackie Carrera, Santa Barbara Foundation President & CEO. 

Honorees for 81st Person of the Year will be announced in March and honored at a luncheon on April 17, 2024 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort  Rotunda.  

More information about Person of the Year may be found at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards.  

Person of the Year was known as Man and Woman of the Year until 2020. The first Man and Woman of the Year were Harold Chase in 1942 and Pearl Chase in 1956.  

The Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful for the support of Legacy Sponsor  Montecito Bank & Trust, Premier Media Sponsor Noozhawk, Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, and U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management. 

Organizations or individuals interested in becoming a sponsor for the 81st Person  of the Year awards may reach out to Kevin Kuga at KKuga@SBFoundation.org

About Santa Barbara Foundation 

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life  throughout Santa Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here.  Working in partnership with individuals, community organizations, nonprofits,  business, education and government, the Foundation strives to address our local  communities’ most challenging needs. Recognizing that its work depends on the  strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and  vitality of local nonprofits. Nearly every Santa Barbara County nonprofit  organization and essential community project has been supported by the  Foundation during its 95-year history. The Foundation connects philanthropists,  subject matter experts, and our community members facing challenges – all who  dream of stronger communities in Santa Barbara County. To learn more, please  visit SBFoundation.org. 

