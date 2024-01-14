Celebrating Dr. King’s Legacy with Speech and Debate Competition

Celebrating the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s work in the civil rights movement, Dunn School held its Second Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational — a speech and debate competition open to all Central Coast and Santa Barbara County schools — over the weekend.

Dunn School Senior Alex Grenier earned first place in a field of 14 students in the Spontaneous Argumentation (SPAR) competition on Friday, and Dunn School Freshman Husna Balaven scored a first-place finish with the best high school interpretive speech on Saturday.

Including middle school winners, Dunn led the field with seven total medals. Thacher also had two first-place finishes in the high school division: Eli Bouganim’s speech won the Original Oratory category, and Ethan Smallwood placed first in the

Extemporaneous category. Cate School’s Andrew Sheshanoff just edged out Smallwood (2nd place) and Dos Pueblos’ Aaron Xie (3rd) in the Impromptu competition. Less than two points separated the Impromptu placewinners.

Other Cate School winners were Ben Elkin (2nd) in Extemporaneous, Kaitlyn Dai (2nd) in SPAR and Tree Payne (2nd) in Interpretive. Dos Pueblos’ Xie also placed third in Extemporaneous. Dunn senior Matthew Musson placed third in SPAR.

In the middle school division, Dunn 8th-grader Jacie Dingman was first in Original Oratory, followed by Dunn sixth graders Alaia Baillergeon (2nd) and Lily Rioux (3rd). Dunn 6th-grader Dante Scroggin was first in Interpretive.

The Family School in Los Olivos swept the Elementary School division with Matin Balaven taking first and Ella Sweeney taking second in Original Oratory and Miles Sgro placing first in Interpretative.