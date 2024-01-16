American Association of University Women Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch and the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County to Host Local Candidate Forums

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County will host two forums on Thursday February 1, 2024, from 6:00pm – 8:30pm.

Forum 1 will start at 6:30pm and will include the candidates running for the Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor seat followed by Forum 2 will include the candidates running for the Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor seat. All candidates running for these offices have confirmed their attendance.

The forums will be in person (100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc) with live interpretation (Spanish and English) and on TAP TV Channel 23, on KPEG 100.9 FM and via Zoom Webinar with live interpretation.

The event will begin with a Community+Candidate Meet Up from 6-6:25 pm for all candidates. All candidates will be invited to bring campaign literature. All voters and community members are welcome.

Community+Candidate Meet Up will end at 6:25 and Forum 1 will begin promptly at 6:30.

There is no cost to attend but registration (whether attending in person or via Zoom) is requested at

AAUW https://lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net/ .

According to AAUW Lompoc-Vandenberg President, Lucy Thoms-Harrington, “By expanding the forums to include live interpretation in person as well as via Zoom Webinar, the forums will be accessible to all of our community. AAUW is pleased to collaborate with the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County to make these forums possible.”

AAUW is a nonpartisan organization open to all genders dedicated to improving the lives of females. Its mission is “Equity for All”. The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of AAUW was chartered in 1964 and has a legacy of hosting non- partisan candidate forums as a service to the community. For more information about joining or supporting AAUW, please visit lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging the informed and active

participation of citizens in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.

more information about joining or supporting the League of Women Voters, please visit

https://my.lwv.org/california/north-santa-barbara-county.