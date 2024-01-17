The eighth annual Women’s March will take place this Saturday, January 20, with the goal “to unite and mobilize our community to take a stand against the assault on women’s rights and democracy,” according to organizers. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a vigil and rally at De la Guerra Plaza followed by a march through downtown Santa Barbara.

“This rally is a call to action as we approach the most important election of our lifetimes,” explained Hannah-Beth Jackson, former state senator. “We must stand up for our reproductive freedom and our safety and security in an ever-increasing violent and dangerous world where democracy itself is at risk.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/WomensmarchSB.