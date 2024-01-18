Community Invited to a BioBlitz at the Goleta Butterfly Grove Saturday, February 10, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 17, 2024 – Calling all nature enthusiasts and citizen scientists! The Goleta Butterfly Grove at Ellwood Mesa will soon be the site of an exciting BioBlitz event on Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. The City of Goleta’s Parks and Open Space Division and UC Santa Barbara’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration invite the community to participate in a point-in-time inventory of biodiversity at the Butterfly Grove. This hands-on experience promises an engaging and educational opportunity for residents of all ages to connect with nature and foster a deeper understanding of environmental conservation. The public is encouraged to participate in the long-term stewardship at Ellwood Mesa. The BioBlitz is one opportunity for people who care about the natural world to get connected and give back.

What is a BioBlitz? It’s a fun and educational event to explore and document the incredible biodiversity around us. The goal is to identify and record as many plants, animals, fungi, and other species as possible in a single day.

The BioBlitz will bring together community members for a half-day of scientific exploration, environmental learning, and data collection. Participants will become citizen scientists, contributing valuable data to ongoing biodiversity research, and playing a role in the conservation of important habitat for plants and wildlife. This BioBlitz will be used as an informal baseline survey of biodiversity at the Goleta Butterfly Grove before the City enters the next phase of enhancement and restoration. Surveys can be conducted in different seasons this year and again after several years to track changes in plants, birds, insects, and other living things.

Event Details

Event Name: Butterfly Grove BioBlitz

Date and time: Saturday, February 10 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Location: Ellwood Mesa – Meet at the Parking Lot at 7729 Hollister Avenue

Cost: Free to attend

Bring: Comfortable walking shoes

Water bottle

Sunscreen

Hat

Snacks

Whatever else you need for your comfort

Smartphone for documentation

Binoculars (optional)

Download iNaturalist to your smartphone. Join the “BioBlitz Ellwood Mesa” project.

No experience is necessary – all ages and skill levels are welcome! Whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or just curious about the world around you, this event is for you. Spread the word and bring your friends – the more, the merrier!

The Goleta Butterfly Grove BioBlitz is co-hosted by The City of Goleta’s Parks and Open Space Division, UC Santa Barbara’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, and LegacyWorks Group. This event is funded by the California State Coastal Conservancy.

RSVP by Friday, February 9th at noon so we know how many to expect and can notify you of any changes. RSVP here: https://forms.gle/kh1NtYMBhazH8x2E7.

Can kids attend?

Yes, this event is open to kids. The Cheadle Center will provide a kids’ program for ages 6-10. Young scientists who want to join the data collection groups are also welcome to join the adults who are exploring the site.

Parking

Park your car at Ellwood Mesa Open Space & Sperling Preserve parking area, 7729 Hollister Avenue, across the street from Ellwood Elementary (view on Google Maps).

Contact Information:

For more information contact Melissa Fontaine at melissa@legacyworksgroup.com.

Funding for the implementation of the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan is provided by the California State Coastal Conservancy. The Coastal Conservancy is a California state agency, established in 1976, to protect and improve natural lands and waterways, to help people get to and enjoy the outdoors, and to sustain local economies along California’s coast. It acts with others to protect and restore, and increase public access to, California’s coast, ocean, coastal watersheds, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Its vision is of a beautiful, restored, and accessible coast for current and future generations of Californians.