United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Announces Youth of the Year: Alex Cruz

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce Alex Cruz as the Youth of the Year for 2024. The judging, which took place on January 10, 2024, involved a distinguished panel, including Michelle and Austin Apodaca, Kirsten McLaughlin, Dana and Andrea Newquist, Shelby Sim, Dr. Carol Del Ciello, Honorable Mayor Randy Rowse, Rich and Sally Ridgway, Dr. Randall Haggard, Dalton Dixon, Jamie Jackson, and Taylor Swan.

There were a total of 5 youth competing from each of our traditional club locations for the honor of being named Youth of the Year. Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a member can achieve within their local Boys & Girls Club.

Alex Cruz has been a member of our Clubs since the age of 6, and his journey is a testament to the transformative power of the Boys & Girls Club. In his submission essays, Alex shared his experiences and growth within the organization.

“From my earliest days at the Boys and Girls Club, I discovered a nurturing haven that fostered personal growth, leadership, and a profound sense of belonging. In the Notes for Notes music program, I found solace, immersing myself in piano to learn musical discipline and the intricate art of self-expression.”

Active in the Torch Club and Passport to Manhood, Alex honed leadership skills, fostered relationships, and engaged in community initiatives. His journey included contributing to uplifting community initiatives and providing a unique space for open dialogues about growing up in Passport to Manhood.

“My Boys and Girls Club journey, enriched by Notes for Notes, Torch Club, Passport to Manhood, and my role as a staff member, embodies the transformative power of this organization. It fosters empowered individuals ready to make a lasting difference.”

As a staff member, Alex serves as a mentor and support system, witnessing the impact on young lives. His story, woven with countless others, is a collective testimony to the symphony of growth and giving back within the heart of the Boys & Girls Club.

Judges were impressed with the caliber of young people like Alex. Dr. Randy Haggard, Superintendent Buellton Union School District, expressed, “It was a joy to be able to meet you all, to see these terrific young people, and to collaborate with our partners at Boys & Girls Clubs!”

Shelby Sim, President/CEO Visit the Santa Ynez Valley, remarked, “I always enjoy hearing how the Boys & Girls clubs are changing lives for the better. It is heartwarming to hear directly from the students on how impactful and positive the clubs are in their lives.”

Michael Baker, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, shared his pride, “I am so proud of Alex, he is a perfect example of a Club Kid.”

Dana Newquist, extended his congratulations, “Having your ‘Club Heads’ along with their picks for the award was very helpful in many ways. As we know, public speaking is very difficult, especially for these young kids. But, the ‘chosen 5’ made great impressions. We ‘supporters’ became more informed of the inner workings of the clubs as well as their outcomes-Great Kids! Congratulations to all!”

In conclusion, Alex’s extended journey within the Boys and Girls Club has been a profound odyssey of self-discovery, leadership development, and a commitment to giving back. The organization’s unwavering dedication to fostering holistic growth has shaped not only his personal trajectory but also the lives of countless others within the community.

“As I continue this journey, I am inspired by the belief that, through shared experiences and support, we can create a harmonious symphony of growth, resilience, and positive change within the heart of the Boys & Girls Club.”

Alex now moves on to the next round of competition where he will compete against one winner from each of the Boys & Girls Club organizations that comprise the Coastal Area Council.