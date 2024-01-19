Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Elections Office is looking for civic-minded individuals interested in helping as polling place workers for the Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Volunteers are paid for their service.

To serve as a poll worker, a person must be a registered voter or an eligible high school student. Registering to vote is easy and can be done by visiting SBCVote.com.

Poll workers attend training before Election Day and are prepared to set up and close the polling place, help voters through the voting process, and protect ballots and voting equipment. The election workday begins at approximately 6 a.m. and ends at approximately 9 p.m.

Being a poll worker is a great way to get involved, help the voting process, and contribute to the community while earning extra money.

Positions are available in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, and Montecito.

Put in your application now to be a Community Election Worker or, if you already work for the County, be part of the Santa Barbara County Employee Election Worker Program.

For more information go to SBCVote.com, contact Santa Barbara County Elections at (800) 722-8683 or email poll1@countyofsb.org.